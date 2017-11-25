Fun About Town

So I returned from Majorca last week and the exciting thing
was I cleverly booked the rest of the week off! We had a very early
flight back – departing at 11 pm. I hasten to add the transfer to
the airport went via Magaluf and Palma Nova. To put it mildly I
feel I ‘knew’ those resorts intimately with all the transfer pick
up’s. What fun. The next day consisted of recovery but also booking
into a Spa Day on the Friday – the Sanctuary Covent Garden and
Thursday was getting back into the swing of my usual role about
town. Fun. The bar at Berners
Tavern Started on Thursday with the announcement of the
new London Edition Hotel which has taken
residence of the old Berners Hotel on Berners Street. The London
Edition is a 173 room Hotel featuring a Night Club, 4 bars, Health
Club and the Berners Tavern. It has been developed in conjunction
with Ian Schrager and you can really see the his influence
punctuating throughout the Hotel. It does feel very St Martin’s
Lane / Sanderson but has it’s own personality. Loved the main
entrance with the Lobby Bar and no pretentiousness. There is a huge
designer silver orb lamp in the middle of the Lobby and from this
you can see the reflection of the whole room! Very unusual. There
are also other famous works of art here. Cocktails at Berners
Tavern Next door is the Berner’s Tavern which is a new
Jason Atherton concept. The Restaurant looks opulent and
magnificent – rather like the Wolseley but again has it’s own
style. This is a 120 seater restaurant serving contemporary English
food and the menu looks delicious. Managed to see the ‘Punch Room’
– this will be the more VIP style bar and for in-house guests. It
reminded me of a Speakeasy and will serve punches mainly and an
array of cocktails. Nipped off after to the Boisdale
Canary Wharf. A friend had ‘won’ a VIP table for the Jazz
evening and this was very pleasant indeed. Boisdale is the very
exuberant venue serving traditional Scottish cuisine alongside a
huge whisky bar and cigar terrace, caviar and oyster bar and even a
cigar library! Had a wee dram or two and wandered back into the
night – tube home and to bed!
© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.