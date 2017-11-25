Fun About Town

So I returned from Majorca last week and the exciting thing

was I cleverly booked the rest of the week off! We had a very early

flight back – departing at 11 pm. I hasten to add the transfer to

the airport went via Magaluf and Palma Nova. To put it mildly I

feel I ‘knew’ those resorts intimately with all the transfer pick

up’s. What fun. The next day consisted of recovery but also booking

into a Spa Day on the Friday – the Sanctuary Covent Garden and

Thursday was getting back into the swing of my usual role about

town. Fun. The bar at Berners

Tavern Started on Thursday with the announcement of the

new London Edition Hotel which has taken

residence of the old Berners Hotel on Berners Street. The London

Edition is a 173 room Hotel featuring a Night Club, 4 bars, Health

Club and the Berners Tavern. It has been developed in conjunction

with Ian Schrager and you can really see the his influence

punctuating throughout the Hotel. It does feel very St Martin’s

Lane / Sanderson but has it’s own personality. Loved the main

entrance with the Lobby Bar and no pretentiousness. There is a huge

designer silver orb lamp in the middle of the Lobby and from this

you can see the reflection of the whole room! Very unusual. There

are also other famous works of art here. Cocktails at Berners

Tavern Next door is the Berner’s Tavern which is a new

Jason Atherton concept. The Restaurant looks opulent and

magnificent – rather like the Wolseley but again has it’s own

style. This is a 120 seater restaurant serving contemporary English

food and the menu looks delicious. Managed to see the ‘Punch Room’

– this will be the more VIP style bar and for in-house guests. It

reminded me of a Speakeasy and will serve punches mainly and an

array of cocktails. Nipped off after to the Boisdale

Canary Wharf. A friend had ‘won’ a VIP table for the Jazz

evening and this was very pleasant indeed. Boisdale is the very

exuberant venue serving traditional Scottish cuisine alongside a

huge whisky bar and cigar terrace, caviar and oyster bar and even a

cigar library! Had a wee dram or two and wandered back into the

night – tube home and to bed!

