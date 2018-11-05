Fresh Faced Fun in the Summer Sun!

Show off your glow at awesome bbqs with the bffs and beach parties with bonfires this summer!

Summer can be the most tricky of times to get your skin looking perfect because of the humidity! So let’s take a look at some steps to achieve a more flawless look. With options for high end products and/or for less!

Prepping Your Face

Step 1 – Cleanse tone and moisturise! To perfect the skin as a base for your makeup you MUST always do this step! Be careful not to be so harsh with your skin and use the products that are most suitable for your skintype (oily/combination/dry) and be cautious of any conditions you may have (sensitive/mature/dehydrated).

During the summer your skin is likely to get more prone to breakouts, whether you have oily skin or not. This is due to the glands producing more sweat and sebum, leading to dirt and excessive moisture falling into the pores thus creating pustules, papules and comedones. For this reason I would advise a daily cleanser with microbeads. It works as a gentle exfoliator which is not harsh for the skin.

HIGH END:

Dermalogica Precleanse(£33.20) followed by Special Cleansing gel (£27) and Daily Microfoliant (£40.30) – prices from Dermalogica website.

FOR LESS:

Neutrogena ‘Visibly Clear’ Spot Stress Control daily scrub (£4.79) – price from Superdrug.

Toner is important because after cleansing and scrubbing dirt from the open pores you need to tighten and close them up again before applying moisturiser. Also helps your skin stay refreshed in the heat!

HIGH END:

Dermalogica Multi-active toner ( £26.40) – price from Dermalogica website.

FOR LESS:

Botanics 100% Organic Rosewater Toning Spritz (£3.49) – Price from Boots.

After toning your face it will feel tight, not only does moisturiser make our skin feel supple and smooth but also provides the skin cells with the nourishment that it needs. Most of the time we get confused with moisture and sebum. Excessive Sebum/sweat is the cause to breakouts and icky sticky faces! It is also beneficial to purchase a moisturiser with SPF to keep hyperpigmentation and age spots at bay!

HIGH END:

Chanel Ultra Correction Line Repair Anti-Wrinkle Day Fluid SPF 15 (£80 for 50ml)- price on Debenhams, Chanel website.

FOR LESS:

Boots Essentials Fragrance Free Moisturising Lotion for all skin types 150ml (£1.50) – price on Boots website.

Because the above does not have spf it is essential to find a primer that does!

Step 2– Primers act as a barrier between your skin and makeup, it also helps your makeup stay in place longer and fills in pores and fine lines.

HIGH END:

Creme De La Mer, The SPF 30 UV Protecting Fluid (£60 for 40ml) – Price on La mer website.

FOR LESS:

Victoria’s Secret PRO Airbrush FX Perfecting Primer SPF 20 ($18/£11.59) – price on Victoria’s Secret website.

Now you’re ready to apply your preferred makeup!

Next article: step by step application from runway makeup trends.

