French Lentil Salad

A protein packed and delicious summer salad that is vibrant and tangy in flavour.

Ingredients:

400 g precooked green lentils

3 in piece cucumber finely diced

1 red onion finely diced

10 cherry tomatoes halved

3 sprigs of fresh coriander or parsley finely chopped

Extra lemon wedges for garnish

Dressing

2 tablespoons Pelia olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

juice of half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 clove garlic finely minced

Method:

1. In a large bowl add the lentils, diced cucumber,diced onion, chopped coriander and cherry tomato halves.

2. In a jar with a lid add the olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, pepper powder,salt and garlic. Screw on the lid and mix the dressing to combine it.

3. Pour the dressing over the mixed lentil mixture and toss together.

4. Cover and chill salad for 30 minutes for flavours to infuse.

Serve with fresh french bread.

NB-Soak 1 cup lentils in cold water, drain and add them to a large saucepan with 2 pints water.Cook lentil until al dente and not mushy. Drain the lentils and use them in salad