Four Reasons to Consider Moving to Mallorca

Mallorca is a destination that has it all. Stunning scenery, majestic mountains, gorgeous beaches and amazing local cuisine are just some of the main reasons why more and more people are not only choosing to visit, but also move to this island. With wonderful weather most of the year topped off by a friendly and safe atmosphere, it’s no surprise that it’s becoming a top choice for those looking to relocate. Here are some of the main reasons to consider living in Mallorca.

Royalty Free Photo

#1. Relaxed Lifestyle

One of the main reasons to choose relocating to Mallorca is that life here is easy. The island has a friendly, relaxed vibe yet still offers all kinds of possibilities for work and entrepreneurship. The laid-back character, open minded population and large international community makes this island an even better place to live. And, those looking to buy house Mallorca can benefit from the lower cost of living and get more for their money.

#2. Excellent Medical Facilities

If you’re looking for apartments for sale in Mallorca, one of your main concerns about moving there might be the standard of medical care on offer. The good news is that Mallorca is home to a state-of-the-art public hospital and several amazing private hospitals, in additional to several specialist clinics and small, state funded local health centres in every village and town. Those with a European health card are covered for emergency care anywhere on the island.

#3. High Investment Potential

The high investment potential of properties on this island is one of the main reasons why it is becoming an increasingly popular destination with international buyers. Those seeking to buy property as a second home or for capital appreciation when they move to Mallorca now have the additional option of covering expenses in the holiday rentals market, by letting their properties for high rents during the peak summer season. Since it is a mature market, purchasing property in Mallorca is relatively easy. With several houses and apartments for sale in Mallorca, there is also a well-established selection of legal advisors, estate agencies, mortgage consultants, maintenance and management companies and more. A good estate agency in Mallorca will help you get started with everything that you need to invest in property on this island.

#4. Life Here is Safe

In a world that often appears to be doomed by constant conflict and growing fear, it’s no surprise that safety and security are amongst the top reasons why more and more people choose to relocate to Mallorca. This island is one of the safest areas in Spain to live; the locals have no problem with leaving their front doors unlocked in the villages and living here means that everybody naturally keeps their eye out for everybody else, in true community spirit. Generally, Mallorca boasts very low crime rates and provides a safe environment for families and singles alike.

Last but certainly not least, the gorgeous Mediterranean climate of this island is a great reason to consider making your move.

