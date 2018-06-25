Food: World Milk Day

So apparently there is now a day for everything in the world. Not that we are complaining, we need more holidays and excuses not to go to work. If you nothing else to play casino games online. For the writers, am sure we need more things to share with the world. So cheers to the World Milk Day.

The world day of milk

Just in case a few of you were not aware, we now have The World Milk Day. How cool is that? To finally honour the first food that we tasted when we entered this world. So it makes sense that we celebrate the life-sustaining food, don’t you think?

World Milk Day is celebrated on the 1st of June. This is because a lot of countries were celebrating it on that day so the Food and Agriculture Organisation (F.A.O) of the United Nations decided to make it official.

World Milk Day was first introduced in 2001. So in 2018, the day turns 18. A lucky guess is most of the people did not even know we had such a day. The day is already a teenager and like most teens, it is taken for guaranteed.

Who knows maybe in the future the day will have so much recognition that in bars on the 1st of June they might serve milk instead of beer. So 1 June 2019, have a nice glass of milk while enjoying some games, visit onlinecasinoaustralian for more information about responsible gambling.

In 2016, World Milk Day was celebrated in more than 40 countries. A few of the countries that celebrate the day are Austria, Chile, Norway, Tanzania, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Iceland and Vietnam. And like any other special day, there were marathons, walks, draws and lot more fun activities plus the educational talks.

The day was introduced so that nations could realize the importance of milk, not only in the life of a child but in that of the adult as well. Without milk, we would have no tasty bread, no chocolate, no cake, no hot milk, no yummy mashed potatoes, and no cookies. Imagine a life without cookies and milk, scary right? It’s clear to see that the day is important.

