Five Musical Experiences You Have to See and Hear When You Visit Nashville

There is no shortage of things to do when you’re vacationing in Nashville. Some of Nashville’s hottest attractions include architectural wonders, like a complete recreation of the Parthenon, as well as countless tours that will take you through the city and tell you about its history, but no trip to Nashville is complete without experiencing what this city is known for—country music!

Whether you’re just visiting for the day or you’re spending an entire week in Music City, these ideas will ensure you have at least one musical experience you will never forget.

The Grand Ole Opry

With a long and storied history that starts with the original radio show, the Grand Ole Opry is a city landmark and a must-visit for any traveler.

The most authentic way to experience the Grand Ole Opry is to buy tickets and see a show first-hand. There are many country acts that perform on a regular basis, but you can also catch artists from other genres. The likes of Paul McCartney and Pharrell Williams have graced the stage.

If you don’t have the time for a show, or you’re looking for a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at the Grand Ole Opry, opt for a tour. They are scheduled throughout the day, as well as the evening, with options to see exactly what it takes to put together a successful show at this historic venue.

Ryman Auditorium

Once the home of the Grand Ole Opry radio show, Ryman Auditorium is a place steeped in history. Originally opened in 1892 as the Union Gospel Tabernacle, today it is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a National Historic Landmark.

This venue has seen the likes of Johnny Wright and Ernest Stubb, as well as being the place where Johnny Cash met June Carter for the first time while singing background vocals for Elvis Presley.

You can still catch plenty of shows at the auditorium, including Opry classics, as well as more modern voices, like Death Cab for Cutie and Santana.

Other experiences at Ryman Auditorium include guided tours, exhibits, and you can even record a track in the recording booth!

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Experiencing a musician in their element on stage is one of the best ways to experience the tunes in Music City, but it isn’t the only way. With country music history that runs so deep, no trip to Nashville is complete without a stop by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

There are many notable attractions and exhibits at the museum that include:

Elvis Presley’s solid gold Cadillac limo

Webb Pierce’s guitar-shaped pool

A velvet jacket worn by Wynona Rider

Inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame

And many more

General Jackson Showboat Lunch & Dinner Cruises

Catching shows in theaters and walking through museums can help you learn a lot about Nashville, but spending so much time inside stuffy buildings can get old. When you’re ready for a little fresh air, hop on the General Jackson Showboat!

Providing lunch and dinner cruises on the Cumberland River,this showboat is 274 feet long and 55 feet high, accommodating a whopping 1,037 passengers and 135 crew members!You’ll enjoy great views as you cruise down the river while enjoying a meal.

As a true showboat, you can expect to be entertained while you’re on board. The midday cruise features the Taste of Tennessee show that will have you tapping your toes to the beat of some of your favorite bluegrass, contemporary, and traditional country tunes.

The Music City Nights show offers a distinctly different musical experience. It showcases every musical genre Nashville has had a hand in creating, paying tribute to the Grand Ole Opry and dive bars, like Honky Tonk Row, along the way.

Wildhorse Saloon

Dancing is good for your health, but it’s a lot of fun too. Especially when you get to dance along with the world-famous country music in Nashville!

Wildhorse Saloon is the perfect place to go if you want to do a little dancing while you listen to music because it features 66,000 square feet of space for live entertainment, dancing, dinner, and drinks.

Dancing shoes a little rusty? They offer dancing lessons too!

Don’t visit Nashville without making music part of the experience. Make time for at least one of these must-visit attractions during your vacation and you won’t regret it!

