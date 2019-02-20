Five Great Ways To Spend A Day In Liverpool

Located in the North West of England, Liverpool is the fifth largest city in the UK and one steeped in culture and history. Named the European Capital of Culture in 2008, Liverpool is a vibrant and fun city to visit with plenty of activities and events happening all year around.

Whether you want to shop, take in the architecture or visit iconic music and sports venues, Liverpool has it all.

Royal Albert Dock

If you’re a bit of a history buff then the Royal Albert Dock should be on your ‘must-see’ list. The first structure in Britain to be built from cast iron, brick and stone, it was also the first non-combustible warehouse system in the world.

It is part of UNESCO’s designated World Heritage Maritime Mercantile City and is home to the largest single collection of Grade I listed buildings anywhere in the UK.

It is visually stunning and hosts plenty of events and exhibitions including world-class galleries and music festivals.

Aintree Racecourse

On the 6th April 2019, Aintree Racecourse will host the world famous Grand National. 150,000 racing fans will be in attendance with a further 600m tuning in from around the world.

The big race forms part of the festival, which runs over three days. Always a huge day out if you fancy getting all dressed up and having a great time with friends and family, you could do a whole lot worse than a day at the races.

The Beatles Story

Who doesn’t love The Beatles? The iconic Liverpool band is beloved worldwide and The Beatles Story tells how four young lads were propelled to the dizzy heights of fame and fortune in the music industry.

2019 celebrates the 50th anniversary of their final ever gig together so if you fancy taking a look back at that momentous occasion, this is the place to do it.

The Beatles Story museum is also home to the world’s largest exhibition devoted to the lives of the band members.

Liverpool One

Want to shop ‘til you drop? Then look no further than Liverpool One. The largest open-air shopping centre in the UK, get your walking shoes on because there are over 170 stores to browse through.

And if, after all of that, you need to catch your breath and relax, then you watch a movie in one of the 14 cinema screens in the Odeon.

Anfield Stadium

A must see attraction for any sports fan. Anfield is the home of Liverpool FC, one of the most successful football teams in the world.

With so much to see and do there, you can visit the newly renovated LFC Retail Store, step back through history in the club’s interactive museum. Discover 120 years of Liverpool FC history with state of the art technology and never seen before displays.

