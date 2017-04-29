Five Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home

There comes a point when most people want their home to have a completely new look, but it is not always the case that there is a lot of time or money to spend on achieving this objective. There are, however, a number of easy things that homeowners can do to give their home a new look without breaking the bank.

A new colour

Those who have walls that are painted can give a room a new look in a matter of hours with the help of a pot of paint. A room can be given a fresh, light look with a lighter shade or made to feel cosier with a warmer shade. If this sounds like too big a job then opt for a feature wall – choose one wall to be a different colour than the rest and this will help it to stand out.

New furniture

Replacing furniture can be expensive but it is not necessarily the case that all of the furniture will need to be replaced. One good quality piece of furniture can make all the difference. Black sofas can really feature positively in a room, particularly if other furniture is kept neutral. If the budget does not stretch to a room full of new furniture, revamp the existing items. Give wooden furniture a coat of paint for a new look and make use of throws for old chairs.

Accessorize

A new look can also be achieved by changing some of the room’s main accessories. These can be just a few that are part of a matching set, such as lampshades, curtains, throws and cushion covers, in order to give the style of the room some continuity. If the budget only stretches to one standout piece then a rug is a good option. A good quality rug will last for years and can be chosen in a contrast shade to the rest of the decor.

Dressing the windows

In many cases it is the windows that are left until last but it is possible just to change the way the windows are dressed. Simple curtains can be replaced for blinds or even window shutters to give the room a very classic style. Shutters have the advantage of being practical as well as stylish.

Choose a style

Giving any room a whole new look could mean deciding on a new style for the decor. There are several popular looks around at the moment although personal preference should always come first. It may be that the homeowner prefers a minimalist style for the home but this is not always the most practical for a family. Alternatively there are vintage chic, country and designer chic styles that can be incorporated into almost any room. The rooms can then be planned accordingly with the time and budget available.

With achieving a new look for a room it is important to balance what is wanted with what can be afforded. Not everyone wants to spend hours on redecoration either, so small and easy changes such as these are perfect for making a difference and giving the home a whole new lease of life.

