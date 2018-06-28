Five Alternative Ways to Have Fun at Home

Hi everybody! I don’t know about you but those days of “Go out or Bust” are very much behind me. I may be in the mood to just spend some alone time at home or stay in with my family or friends but this is some quality time, leaving me wishing each time that I had discovered how much fun and relaxing it can be many worn out night-on-the-town pumps ago.

Here is a list of my favorite at home activities. Of course feel free to browse the Internet or just come up with new ideas on your own or with your friends or family members.

Board Games

We all loved playing board games as kids. Remember how many laughs you got out of it. There was some fighting there too, of course, with your siblings, but it never stopped you from setting up Checkers, Scrabble, Risk, Clue, Monopoly, Sorry or your other favorites all over again as soon as next Friday or Saturday night rolled around. Or why not bring that good old childhood imagination back in action and create an all new board game just for your family to enjoy? Crafting all new playing pieces together and creating rules for the game is a whole new experience and a great memory later in life for everyone involved.

Reading

It is a well-know fact that reading broadens our minds. Curled up on the sofa with a new paperback or your Kindle can be so beneficial to one’s peace of mind besides expanding our vocabulary. And why not make reading fun and enjoyable for the whole family including those among them who’d rather do chores than read. Read a novel together aloud acting out voices and scenes from the storyline. What a way to interact with your loved ones, huh?

Coloring Books

Who says coloring is just for kids?! Over the past decade extensive research has shown that coloring books provide a great source of stress relief. Coloring in all those intricate designs enhances one’s focus and creativity as well. Coloring books for adults are an excellent alternative to anyone in need of some meditation time to themselves but who they find it difficult to turn themselves off to the outside world and just focus on their mind. And keep in mind you get to devote quite a lot of time to yourself as designs in adult coloring books are much smaller and more detailed than they are in children’s coloring books where the shapes are much wider. So just grab a box of gel pens or colored pencils and pick amongst dozens of different adult coloring books to choose from and give it a try. You will end up getting a dose of stress-free acoomplishment.

Planting light bulbs and seedlings

Planting is both a relaxing and rewarding activity. Not only does it allow you to have fun playing in dirt but this time it will yield such satisfying results as you get to see them bloom and grow. Twice a year, in the seasons of spring and fall, depending on the plant, you can plant bulbs in your yard. Or perhaps you can plant seedlings keeping in mind it can even take up to fifteen weeks for some plants to mature so you can replant them in your garden. So do your research and hop to some dirt digging fun.

Playing online slots

Remember the good old days of computer games and Nintendo Game Boys? And then we got our PlayStations, Xboxes, and Sega Genesis – all are different brands of home video game consoles. However with the development of the iGaming industry, today it doesn’t stop there. Try playing online slots for fun at home. One of my favorites is Bonanza, where you mine for underground treasures, and I also love playing Gonzo’s Quest, which is based on the famous conquistador Gonzalo Pizzaro as he visits the Peruvian ruins in search of the lost city of gold, Eldorado. You should definitely also check out the Book of Dead, Lucky Blue, Starburst, Immortal Romance Needless to say, and this is especially important when playing for money, to make sure you play in some of the legit and reputable online casinos such as Starspins, Leovegas, Mr Green, or Videoslots…

Have fun staying in!

