Fitness First – Energy Drinks

We recently reported on great ways to prepare healthy food easily. The readers of our fitness column asked us to complement the dietary suggestions we give with energy drinks, as they are a fantastic way to boost energy, feel healthy, live healthily and get full control over your life.

There are various ways you can prepare energy drinks and I will list a few that you might not find in books or the internet. The list is of course not exhaustive and I would welcome you to write to us if you want more advice or have comments and suggestions of your own. Obviously, there are also different philosophies and I usually do not advice people to use sugary drinks with caffeine or taurine to boost energy levels as they are not healthy if consumed too often. But of course, many energy boosters exist on the market. The drinks listed here are a bit more exotic and foremost healthy.

Milk with Cinnamon

A great energising drink that is also incredibly easily prepared is milk with cinnamon. Heat up a glass of milk and stir in a spoon of cinnamon or let a cinnamon stick steep in the milk for 5 minutes. Mix well. If desired, add a spoonful of acacia honey. Let the milk cool down and put it into the fridge. If you drink it warm, it might make you sleepy, but if you drink it cold it will give you tons of energy. This drink is very energising in the morning, or in the afternoon when many of us get tired after lunch.

Green Tea

Green Tea is a fantastic drink to give you energy. It is a “slow-releasing” energy drink and you will see improvements of energy levels during the day. Usually you will feel slightly more awake about 20-30 minutes after drinking it. Green Tea has great health benefits. Read here for more information.

Guava Juice

Guava Juice is a fantastic energy booster. You can prepare it using a blender or a mixer. Make sure you remove the hard seeds before you blend it. If you desire more sweetness, add half a spoon of honey per glass. This is a great drink in the morning!

Banana and Fig Smoothie

Blend one ripe banana, 2 to 3 sundried figs, one tablespoon of honey and a glass of water together. This drink is a wonderful energy booster and helps your nervous system too. You can drink this smoothie any time during the day except just before bed.

Flaxseed and Blueberry Smoothie

A fantastic smoothie in the morning as well as post work-out, is a smoothie made of flaxseeds, yoghurt, banana, blueberries and other ingredients as follows:

1/4 cup yoghurt of your choice

1 banana

2 tablespoons concentrated fruit juice

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon flaxseed meal

1/2 tablespoon of cinnamon

ice cubes

Put all the ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth and serve immediately.

Coconut Smoothie

Blend the following ingredients for an empowering energy drink:

1 small banana

some strawberries, blueberries or a peach

1 cup of fruit juice

2 tablespoons of solid coconut oil

Blend and serve immediately – best cold.

Of course, there are hundreds of energy drinks and smoothies that you may prefer. These are my favourites and work very well for me. We look forward to hearing what you think and seeing what works for you.

Images reproduced from http://farm3.static.flickr.com, http://s1.hubimg.com, www.mindbodygreen.com, http://inbalancenutrition.homestead.com and http://spilledingredients.com

