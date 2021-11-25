Firearm Fashion: Concealed Carry Clothing

If you’re a gun enthusiast, you may enjoy the ease and convenience of clothing specifically designed for concealed carry. Concealed carry clothing eliminates the need for an extra accessory because it has built-in holsters that adhere to the legal guidelines of most states. There are many styles to choose from depending on your personal needs.

Shorts

Concealed carry shorts come in several varieties for men and women. There are tight-fitting spandex shorts that can be worn under other clothing or as biking-style athletic wear. The elastic gun belt sewn into the waistband fits most sizes and models of handguns, making them versatile as well as practical. There are also tactical cargo shorts with holsters sewn into either the outside or the inside.

Jackets

Jackets, coats, sportscoats, and vests designed for concealed carry have a holster sewn into the inside chest area. The gun rests in a similar position to that of a shoulder holster. Additional internal pockets provide a safe place for your phone, keys, wallet, and extra magazines. Be careful not to leave this jacket on the back of a chair somewhere, though.

Purses

Most concealed carry licensing instructors strongly advise against off-person carry, though most recognize that it’s unavoidable at times. Women especially often have difficulty with on-person carry when wearing certain outfits. This is why there are hundreds of purses and other bags with built-in holsters designed for concealing a handgun.

Athletic Tank Tops

Athletic tank tops, undershirts, and sports bras have snug elastic holsters sewn into the side under the arm. Lifting your shirt to draw may be a bit cumbersome, but this carry method is still safe and secure and much less restrictive of your body movements than a belly band that holds the gun in a similar position.

Boots

Boots with built-in holsters are easier to manage than an ankle holster and come in tactical, fashion, and cowboy styles, so you’re sure to find a pair to fit your taste and your gun. Be aware, though, that any leg or ankle holster is best suited for smaller, light-weight handgun models.

Jeans

Of course, no collection is complete without a classic pair of jeans. Some styles have holsters in the waistband while others have cargo pockets with similar functionality to a thigh holster.

Whatever your style of fashion expression or firearm carry, be sure you are familiar with the specific laws in your state regarding firearms, holsters, and concealed carry.

