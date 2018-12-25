Fennel Pilaf Rice

Fennel, a fragrant spice, giving a lovely liquorice flavour to dishes. Using this in this vegetable pilaf, it brings freshness to the dish making it delicious and aromatic.

Preparation time – 5 minutes

Soaking time – 35 minutes

Cooking time – 30 minutes

Serves – 4

Ingredients:

1 cup Basmati Rice

2 cups Hot Water

1 cup diced Mixed Vegetables of choice (e.g. carrot, sweetcorn, potato, peas)

1 teaspoon Salt

1 and 1/2 teaspoons Fennel Seeds

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Dry Red Chilli

3-4 Curry Leaves

1/2 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

Method:

1. Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 mins or longer.

2. In a pan dry roast the fennel seeds and cool.

3. Once fennel seeds are cooled, reserve 1/2 teaspoon and grind the rest to a coarse powder to release the flavour.

4. In shallow pan with lid, heat the oil, when it is hot, add the red chilli, cumin seeds and curry leaves.

5. Next drain the rice and add to the hot oil, sauté rice for 2-3 minutes until all the grains are thoroughly coated with oil.(This will prevent rice from sticking)

6. Add the salt and turmeric and roasted fennel powder and sauté for 1 minute.

7. Add two cups of hot water to the rice and bring to boil.

8. Once boiling, cover the pan with a lid, turn the heat to lowest setting and cook rice covered for 25 minutes. (For perfect rice DO NOT open pan lid in this time)

9. After 20 minutes open lid and fluff rice up with a fork. Cover and leave in the pan for a further 5 minutes.

10. After 5 minutes transfer the rice to a serving dish and sprinkle the rice with the reserved roasted fennel seeds.

Enjoy with Cucumber Raita.

NB – Ratio of rice to water is always 1:2

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.