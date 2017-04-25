I find that quite a lot of my articles come to fruition in either the bath or on the train to London. These are the times when my mind is quite void of everyday toils and traumas and I start to reflect or analyse (both dangerous traits for a woman, especially me). For consistency purposes, today I am on the train.The last eight weeks really have been a period of transition on so many levels, in fact 2013 has been quite an eye-opener. I don’t know if I can put it down to something in the air, Ki Star Astrology, fate or just my mentality of everything happens for a reason ….but things have certainly happened and changed for me and those around me that I love and care about.

I came across this quote today which kind of struck a chord:

‘Feelings change …..Memories don’t’

At face value of course it’s true, but at a much deeper level it got the old grey cells twitching and I started to think about my articles, my life, and my friends and loved ones.

My articles have covered a menagerie of topics all based on either personal experiences or gathered from friends and acquaintances. When I think back to the first one ‘Men Can They Ever Get it Right?’ …..all the way through to the recent articles this year, I find myself smiling and sometimes cringing, but with no regret. I am glad that each one provided me with an outlet to express and act as a snapshot memory of how I was feeling at that time.

So! …..that was then and this is now – feelings change. Over the last few months I have watched friends evolve which is great, but also I can’t help but feel great sadness. I fear that cocktails for breakfast, wild nights dancing round the conservatory at 3am listening to Florence and Sweet Nothing and jetting off to Prague for Swedish House Mafia and being lured by the Eastern delights of Sharm have gone. Girlie evenings and maybe even girlfriend therapy I fear will now change…. and why you may ask – men!

Single girls Carrie and Samantha have grown up and kind of settled down; which of course is something that I have advocated many times in previous articles about finding Mr Right, falling in love, riding off into the sunset against all odds and living happily ever after. It would seem that despite my moans and gripes about men not being able to carry it off and actually come up with a package that hits 90% + of the criteria list ….it has kind of happened.

My friend is no longer a one, she is a two and will very shortly be moving in with her partner, who I have to say deserves his place in winning her heart and trust. My other partners in crime are still in states of togetherness, separation and single/forever hopeful.

Me, well that’s a conundrum ….very soon I will be coming up to my anniversary in Tobago of having my Shirley Valentine moment. My time when I tried to step back, take stock, discover who I was and what I wanted out of life. Last year I was so desperate to be the one who had the fairy-tale ending, a man that loved me, made me feel secure, took control, made me feel like I was a princess and communicated like no tomorrow. If not enough, I also wanted to be romanced, seduced and to feel like a real-woman whatever that is?

Looking back I still have that very vivid memory sitting on the beach with my cocktail trying to make sense of life the universe and everything in it and feeling almost short changed that it had taken me so many years to get to that point, and what a disappointment it all was.

So feelings do they change, unanimously and sometimes unfortunately – yes otherwise we would all have partners for life, and the lucky ones you could argue do. The problem with feelings is that they can be so desperately manipulated. This is where people in relationships ‘settle’ because they are comfortable. This is where people stop taking risks because they have been hurt previously or are so insecure in themselves. This is where the weekend ritual of women and also men put on their non-Bridget Jones and also their pulling pants in the hope that there must be somebody out there that is on their same level of weirdness continues. This is where fantasies become actualities and your craving for something that you have never had or experienced becomes real.

Feelings and emotions are lethal, they can turn your world upside down and inside out, but that’s what makes us who we are. Sometimes I wish I was devoid of certain emotions that unintentionally cause hurt and pain. I also wish that sometimes I didn’t reflect and analyse so much on what will be, but hey, that’s what makes me who I am.

Memories now that’s another whole evocative can of worms – good, bad and indifferent. The only problem with memories is that you can’t change them, they are very real experiences. The only thing that can stop or deter them from impacting on your feelings in the present is closing the lid on the box. …Easy huh!

Feelings change …. So I guess, go with the flow, it might take you away from your comfort zone and make you more detached from situations which you know and love, but if you never test the water how do you know that the temperature is right? Memories are part of you, they define you, make you stronger over time. You can’t change them, but you need to be aware of them and the impact they can have especially on current or future relationships.

So my advice – for what it’s worth …tie the lidded box or boxes up with ribbon (almost said duct tape – Oh! Mr Grey) put it in the corner or a closet and just let it ferment while you continue to mature.

