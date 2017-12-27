

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them starred Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

Newt has a very special suitcase which hides all the animals he collects to help them. He is also trying to educate his fellow wizards and witches on how to care for some of the more dangerous animals rather than destroying them.

When Newt arrives in New York he causes mayhem as one of his creatures gets out of the case, a very cute Niffler – who likes shiny things and like a magpie will hoard them!

Newt in his pursuit of his furry rascal pal ends up bringing a Muggle along for the ride Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), which is against current laws as the wizard kind want to remain anonymous. Newt’s attempts are spotted by a ministry official Porpentina Goldsten (Katherine Waterston) whose determined to catch him!

It isn’t long before Jacob sees an opportunity to take Newt’s case to make some money so he can escape his dreary life working at a factory. But he allows more animals to escape.

Newt tracks down Jacob with Porpentina ’s help. She starts to feel sorry for Newt and invites him to say at her house overnight before she takes him in. Her sister falls for Jacob. However Newt shows Jacob inside his suitcase and convinces him to help him track his animals down. They escape but Porpentina and her sister catch them again!

The magic community soon become aware of Newt and his case and with something strange terrorising Muggles in New York, so much it risks the exposure of the magic world, the blame soon falls on Newt’s escaped animals.

Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) in particular wants to see Newt hanged for allowing the animals out. One of Newt’s animals can become invisible for long spells and as it seems an unseen phantom is stalking Muggles, the evidence stacks against Newt. Propetina is shocked when she is accused of helping Newt and will be punished alongside him.

But the attacks are getting worse and Newt is adamant that none of his animals are capable of such ferocity but can he find out what really is the cause of everything before all his animals are put in captivity or worse destroyed? Will he get Propertina to trust and help him out?

This movie was breathtaking and every bit as good as the Harry Potter movies. Redmayne shone as Newt and Farrell was perfect as vehement Graves. There was some great moments from all the cast. Newt and Jacob built a great friendship. The Niffler was so funny. The magic world never ceases to amaze with how huge rooms fit inside little cases and how they fool us Muggles.

Outstanding, just outstanding. Very worthy of 10/10 from me.

