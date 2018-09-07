City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Falafels with an Indian Touch

Falafels with an Indian Touch

  By |

 

Falafels  are made from fried chickpeas and are a very popular filling for pita bread.  Traditionally, it’s a Mediterranean dish but the recipe is very similar to the Dall bhajias I make.    Falafels are healthy and really easy to make.   Served in a pitta or tortilla or on their own, they are just perfect for BBQ’s,  snacks or a light lunch. You can make a big batch of falafels and freeze them to use as you need them.

Falafel Recipe
Timing 1 hour
Preparation required

Ingredients for 20-25 falafels

3 cups of dried white chick peas (kabuli chana) or 4 cups of boiled chickpeas . (Tip: You can also use canned chick peas sold in any supermarket.)
2 medium potaoes
1 onion
3-4 cloves of garlic
3-4 green chillies
1-2 teaspoons of grated garlic
2 tablespoons plain flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 litre cooking oil

For serving:

6-8 pitta bread
A variation of Salad – I tend to use white and red cabbage, carrots, red peppers, lettuce and tomatoes
Plus a variety of condiments such as sour cream, tahini, chilly sauce etc – Time to  adventurous and try out new tastes!

Method

1. Soak the chickpeas overnight.

2. Once soaked, boil them with lots of water in a pressure cooker if possible. Boiling them in a saucepan could take longer.

3. At the same time, peel and boil the two potatoes.

4. Add the boiled chick peas, potatoes, onions,garlic, garlic, green chillies into a food processor.

5. Add the spices – salt and pepper.

6. Blend the mixture.

7. Remove the mixture and add the plain flour as that helps to bind the mixture.

8. Divide the mixture into 20-25 small balls.

9. You can  make them as a round ball shape or flatten them slightly.

 

10. Heat the oil and fry the falafels in a medium heat, turning them occasionally to ensure that they are cooked thoroughly.

 

To serve:

11. Warm the tortillas in the grill or BBQ.

12. Cut them in half and fill them with falafels, salad and any condiments you like.  This is the time to be adventurous and enjoy them with  a variation.

 

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
5 Responses to Falafels with an Indian Touch

  1. Narmada Cunningham says:
    September 7, 2011 at 10:57 am

    These falafels look absolutely delicious! Plenty of protein and vitamins for us vegetarians… and so easy to make! I will definitely make these over the weekend. Thank you, Mina… keep the recipes coming:)

  2. kanthi says:
    September 7, 2011 at 1:03 pm

    This recipe is fabulous Mina, nutritous and delicious too. Thanks for sharing. I am waiting for more recipes like this.

  3. Manju Thanky says:
    September 7, 2011 at 2:09 pm

    This..Falafels..recipe…so delicious..!!healthy..nutritious…and not so difficult to make..!! I’m sure young’sters will love ..this..falafels recipe..x..Mina..I always…enjoy..reading..&.. (some of them).. making your vegetarian..dishes…x..Waiting for the next one..!

  4. Bhanu Jani says:
    September 7, 2011 at 5:20 pm

    This is really nicely explained recipe…. plus it is very healthy and full of protein, i am going to try this as i am oftenly using Mina’s recipe, it is very easy to follow……..Thank you Mina for sharing and waiting for another one now……

  5. Biren @ Roti n Rice says:
    September 8, 2011 at 4:01 pm

    These falafels look delicious and they hold together so well. Good idea to add some potatoes and flour to bind them. I know my family will enjoy these on its own or in a pita. 🙂