Falafels with an Indian Touch

Falafels are made from fried chickpeas and are a very popular filling for pita bread. Traditionally, it’s a Mediterranean dish but the recipe is very similar to the Dall bhajias I make. Falafels are healthy and really easy to make. Served in a pitta or tortilla or on their own, they are just perfect for BBQ’s, snacks or a light lunch. You can make a big batch of falafels and freeze them to use as you need them.

Falafel Recipe

Timing 1 hour

Preparation required

Ingredients for 20-25 falafels

3 cups of dried white chick peas (kabuli chana) or 4 cups of boiled chickpeas . (Tip: You can also use canned chick peas sold in any supermarket.)

2 medium potaoes

1 onion

3-4 cloves of garlic

3-4 green chillies

1-2 teaspoons of grated garlic

2 tablespoons plain flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 litre cooking oil

For serving:

6-8 pitta bread

A variation of Salad – I tend to use white and red cabbage, carrots, red peppers, lettuce and tomatoes

Plus a variety of condiments such as sour cream, tahini, chilly sauce etc – Time to adventurous and try out new tastes!

Method

1. Soak the chickpeas overnight.

2. Once soaked, boil them with lots of water in a pressure cooker if possible. Boiling them in a saucepan could take longer.

3. At the same time, peel and boil the two potatoes.

4. Add the boiled chick peas, potatoes, onions,garlic, garlic, green chillies into a food processor.

5. Add the spices – salt and pepper.

6. Blend the mixture.

7. Remove the mixture and add the plain flour as that helps to bind the mixture.

8. Divide the mixture into 20-25 small balls.

9. You can make them as a round ball shape or flatten them slightly.

10. Heat the oil and fry the falafels in a medium heat, turning them occasionally to ensure that they are cooked thoroughly.

To serve:

11. Warm the tortillas in the grill or BBQ.

12. Cut them in half and fill them with falafels, salad and any condiments you like. This is the time to be adventurous and enjoy them with a variation.

© 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.