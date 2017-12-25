Facebook Boosts Self Esteem, Leads to Snacking

That’s an approximation of the tabloid headlines. But, as ever, NHS Choices offers a more solid critique of various bits of research into the effects of online social networking on our psyche.

“Overall, social networking improves self-esteem, particularly when the person has a greater number of contacts that they consider to be close and when the information they are viewing is related to themselves, such as personal experiences they have related. This seems quite a plausible finding.”

However, the research also showed that this boost to self-esteem was somehow associated with making unhealthier food choices directly afterwards, as well as less persistence when asked to perform a mental task.

