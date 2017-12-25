City Connect » Featured » Facebook Boosts Self Esteem, Leads to Snacking

Facebook Boosts Self Esteem, Leads to Snacking

  By | |

That’s an approximation of the tabloid headlines. But, as ever, NHS Choices offers a more solid critique of various bits of research into the effects of online social networking on our psyche.

facebook

“Overall, social networking improves self-esteem, particularly when the person has a greater number of contacts that they consider to be close and when the information they are viewing is related to themselves, such as personal experiences they have related. This seems quite a plausible finding.”

However, the research also showed that this boost to self-esteem was somehow associated with making unhealthier food choices directly afterwards, as well as less persistence when asked to perform a mental task.

Please read more here.

© 2017, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

About David Bradley Science Writer

David Bradley has worked in science communication for more than twenty years. After reading chemistry at university, he worked and travelled in the USA, did a stint in a QA/QC lab and then took on a role as a technical editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry. Then, following an extended trip to Australia, he returned and began contributing as a freelance to the likes of New Scientist and various trade magazines. He has been growing his portfolio and and has constructed the Sciencebase Science News and the Sciencetext technology website. He also runs the SciScoop Science Forum which is open to guest contributors on scientific topics.

Tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.