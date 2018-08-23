Everything You Need to Know about Guaranteed Universal Life Insurance

There are many different kinds of life insurance policies out there, but one of the most popular is guaranteed universal life insurance, also known as GUL. GUL is often called ‘secondary guarantee universal life’ or ‘no lapse’ insurance as well, and you’ll find out why once you learn more about this kind of insurance policy. In essence, a GUL policy is like a hybrid between the familiar whole life insurance and term life insurance, since a GUL policy can provide you with the permanent status of whole life insurance while giving you the affordability associated with term life insurance.

The differences

Term life insurance, as you may already know, will offer you a guaranteed premium as well as guaranteed benefits upon death for a limited period (hence the term, ‘term’). More often than not, you may outlive the period or term, and you must then decide whether you want to get a new life insurance policy or simply let the term lapse. Whole life insurance can offer a guaranteed premium as well as guaranteed benefits upon death beyond the age of 100. Whole life insurance can also offer cash value, unlike term life insurance. But whole life insurance can be expensive compared to term life insurance because it lasts for a longer time – it’s permanent until a person passes away.

If you are looking for the best of whole life insurance (the permanence) and the best of term life insurance (the affordability), then guaranteed universal life insurance may well be what you need.

The benefits of guaranteed universal life insurance

With guaranteed universal life insurance, you can benefit from premiums which are at a set level for your lifetime. In other words, you can choose the age you want the benefit to be guaranteed, which can be from 90 years old to up to 120 years old (even more).

With guaranteed universal life insurance, you can also structure the length of your payments according to what you need or what you prefer.

The premium payments of your guaranteed universal life insurance policy will not be affected by the volatility of interest rates.

Compared to other life insurance products, guaranteed universal life insurance is less expensive, primarily since the premium of the policy is calculated to maintain a premium level until a person’s death.

Since guaranteed universal life insurance does not have too many components, it will be easier for you to make comparisons between this kind of policy and other policies.

What you should remember, though, is that guaranteed universal life insurance may not have any cash value, particularly when compared to permanent life insurance policies. And even if the premiums for guaranteed universal life insurance are lower compared to whole life insurance, for example, the premiums may still be higher than the premiums for term life insurance. You should consult a professional in regard to your life insurance policy options so you know what products are available to you and which can serve you well.

