ESTJ – The Overseer

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famous ESTJ’s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life ESTJ’s are…

1. Dr Phil McGraw

2. Ivanka Trump

3. Michelle Obama

4. Bruce Willis

5. Brian Cox

6. Daniel Craig

7. Vanessa Feltz

8. Mikhail Gorbachev

9. Paul Merton

10. John Prescott

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Bob Kelso – Scrubs

2. Tony Soprano – The Sopranos

3. Lucy – Charlie Brown

4. Miranda Bailey – Grey’s Anatomy

