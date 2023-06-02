Epic Schopenhauer

I sit down on my sofa in this late hour,

to read a book written by Arthur Schopenhauer.

I soon fall asleep and dream I am dead,

the dream turns out to be strange and mad.

My beta waves are all visible and high,

and I think that the epic of death is a lie.

Very peculiar shapes come to my mind,

I wonder if I have been mostly blind,

while I watch how a giant chemist,

produces intelligent life on other planets.

I walk through a tunnel for about an hour,

and at the end I see the silhouette of Schopenhauer.

I spontaneously ask him if I am gone or still exist,

and he says: ”My dear,we are all on the playback list.

Cellular death starts in the first hours of our life,

and in the end it cuts through dimensions like a sharp knife,

to finally open a pre-installed golden firewall,

so mind waves can go after an ever extending call,

to accelerate the energetic vehicle of heaven’s fire,

because consciousness has the strong desire,

to form manifestations in endless shapes,

and one possibility are intelligent apes,

who sit on a sofa at a very late hour,

to read in the mind of me,old Schopenhauer.

This self inflicted very careless action,

has brought you into my reflection.

And I surly will mention in my book,

your overall pale and mortal look!

So read about yourself my dear.

Immortal mind does re-appear.”

© Written by: Anja Jaenicke

The painting is by Anja Jaenicke, pastel on paper, 297 x 420 mm

