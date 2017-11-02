ENFP – The Advocate

London Life Coach & Relationship Expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams talks about ENFP personality type. Follow Sloan Life Coach on Twitter @SloanSW_London and visit www.sloansw.com

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famous ENFP’s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life ENFP’s are…

1. Mark Twain

2. Alicia Silverstone

3. Ellen Degeneres

4. Neil Strauss

5. James Woods

6. Keanu Reeves

7. Heather Locklear

8. Uri Geller

9. Davina McCall

10. Robin Williams

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Ariel – The Little Mermaid

2. William Smith – Fresh Prince of Bel Air

3. Doug Ross – ER

4. Elizabeth Bennett – Pride & Prejudice

5. Bridget Jones – Bridget Jones’s Diary

