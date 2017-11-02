ENFJ – The Mentor

London Life Coach & Relationship Expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams talks about ENFJ personality type. Follow Sloan Life Coach on Twitter @SloanSW_London and visit www.sloansw.com

I have been asked to elaborate on each personality type with a few characteristics and examples for each. I will be expanding on each type shortly but in the mean time I have compiled a list of examples for you to wet your appetite for the fun ways in which typology can be used and understood.

In my observation, famousENFJ ‘s include many interesting people some of which I have mentioned below.

In no particular order ten real life ENFJ’s are…

1. Martin Luther King Jnr

2. Pope John Paul II

3. Oprah Winfrey

4. Ronald Reagan

5. Tony Blair

6. Michael Moore

7. Bono

8. Helen Fisher

9. Patrick Swayze

10. Carl Rogers

I have also included a few fictional characters

1. Superman

2. Captain James T Kirk – Star Trek

3. Derek Sheperd – Grey’s Anatomy

4. John Dorian – Scrubs

