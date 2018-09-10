Moist eggless banana muffins with a hint of spice and a surprisingly crunchy nutty crumble topping.

Preparation time – 15 minutes

Cooking time -25 minutes

Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients:

For muffins

2 cups all purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup coarsely chopped Brazil nuts (can use any nut of choice)

2 tablespoons apple sauce (or 1 egg)

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 ripe bananas mashed

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

For Topping:

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped Brazil nuts

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

25 grams butter chilled

Method:

For muffin batter:

1. Preheat oven to 175C (350 degrees) and line the muffin pan with cases.

2. Mix sugar, salt, oil and apple sauce until well blended. Add mashed banana and chopped nuts. Mix well.

3. Sieve the flour with the bicarbonate of soda 2 times.

4. Gently fold in the wet ingredients into the dry with a metal spoon, Do not over mix.

5. Spoon batter into muffin cases about 3/4 full.

For crumble topping:

6. In a separate bowl add the flour and butter from topping ingredients. Gently using tips of your finger rub the butter into the flour to form a breadcrumb type mixture.

7. Gently stir in the sugar, cinnamon and nuts.

8. Sprinkle this crumble topping over the muffins and bake in oven for approx 25 minutes. Muffins are ready when a skewer inserted in them comes out clean.

9. Remove from pan and cool on wire rack.

