Dry Roast Nuts: Cashews and Peanuts

Last week I bought lots of snacky stuff like crisps, peanuts and cashew nuts to munch on whilst we watched the Olympics. I was shocked to see the amount of oil and salt content in the snacks we were consuming plus the cost of some of these packets was also astronomical. I remember how my parents used to roast the nuts at home and decided to try my hand at doing the same but by using the microwave. The results were amazing and we didn’t feel so guilty as the products were low in salt and virtual fat free.

Ingredients:

2 cups of raw cashew nuts ( all available at most Supermarkets, Indian stores and health food stores)

2 cups of jumbo peanuts

2 Cups of blanched peanuts

Lo salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste (Lo salt tastes the same but contains 66% less sodium than regular salt)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Method

FOR THE CASHEWS:

1. Transfer the raw cashews to an ovenproof dish

2. Add one teaspoon of oil and sprinkle the lo salt and black pepper and mix well. The oil will help to coat the lo salt and pepper on the nuts.

3. Cook on high for 2 minutes, stir and cook again for 2 minutes and stir. Every microwave’s cooking time will vary depending on its size and speed. My cashew nuts took 6 minutes to roast in the microwave. Also remember that the nuts will be hot and still cooking for a few seconds until they cool.

4. Transfer the nuts to a dish lined with kitchen paper and allow them to cool.

5. Enjoy the guilt free nuts anytime.

FOR THE PEANUTS:

1. Mix the two varieties of peanuts and transfer them to a microwave dish.

2. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil with the lo salt and black pepper. Stir well.

3. Like the cashews, roast them at 2 minute intervals stirring in between. It took the peanuts 8 minutes to roast in the microwave.

4. Again allow the peanuts to cool in a dish lined with kitchen paper.

5. You can either save the cooled nuts in different jars or mix them together depending on your preference.

Tip: You can also use the same technique for roasting almonds.

You can also some make potato crisps using a similar technique. Here I added some rosemary, salt and a teaspoon of oil to sliced potatoes:

