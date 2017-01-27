A perfect sweet recipe to make if you have not yet made any for this diwali or short of time to try out elaborate sweet dishes. The recipe does not call for addition of any sugar or jaggery! Just some dry fruits and nuts of your choice combined together till well mixed. This has got to be the simplest yet a royal sweet recipe I have ever come across!

Mom makes this quite often, festivals or not. I enjoy having it even as a mid morning snack!

Diwali is just round the corner and so there isn`t much time for elaborate talk. And so today I move on straight to the recipe..

And while you are here, do not forget to check out some more recipes that can very well go as part of your diwali menu..

Some visuals of the process, mom is making them & I was just clicking!

DRY FRUITS BURFI Recipe source – my amma Ingredients The following measurements are rough approximates. You can easily vary as per taste but let dates be of more quantity than the rest as it helps to bind the ingredients together easily. Dry dates (khajur) – 500 gms Almonds/ badam (whole) – 100 gms Cashew/ kaju – 100 gms Raisins/ draksh – 100 gms Dry figs/ anjeer – 100 gms Pistachio/ pista (plain) – 100 gms (optional) Ghee – 2 to 3 tbsp or as needed Method Deseed dates and chop fine or pulse for 2-3 times in mixer to chop them up very coarsely. Do NOT make a paste. Chop badam, cashew, pista (if adding) coarsely with knife or pulse in mixer to chop very coarsely. Chop anjeer. Grease a tray/ thali with ghee, set side. In a wide and thick bottom pan/ kadai put in all the chopped dry fruits, nuts, raisins. Mix once. Add a tablespoon or two ghee, keep the pan over heat and mix and heat, stirring constantly till all the ingredients bind and stick together, forms almost one mass. You can add 1-2 tbsp more ghee if needed for sheen. Transfer to greased tray and pat/ flatten on top to smoothen. Let cool. Cut into squares and store in airtight container. Notes 1. The measurements given are rough approximates. You can easily vary as per taste but let dates be of more quantity than the rest as it helps to bind the ingredients together easily. 2. You can skip anjeer too and make the same with dates and the remaining dry fruits/ nuts.

