Dholl Puri – Mauritian Flatbread



Delicious flat breads with a spicy aromatic lentil filling.

Preparation time- 30 minutes

Cooking time -30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

For filling:

120 grams/ 4 oz yellow split peas, soaked in water overnight

1 teaspoon salt

2 green chillies finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh coriander finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon toasted cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

For Dough:

240 grams / 8 oz wheat flour

1 cup water( use only as much as required)

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons oil for cooking dholl puri

1 tablespoon flour for rolling .

Method:

1. Place the soaked split peas in a large pan and bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer until split peas are cooked but not mushy.(Should be al dente)

2. Throughly drain the cooked split peas and coarsely grind them.Transfer them to a large bowl, add the salt, turmeric, ground cumin, cumin seeds,chillies and coriander. Mix well and keep a side.

3. In another bowl add the flour, 1 tablespoon oil and the salt, mix well and gradually add a little water at a time to make a soft pliable dough.

4. Cover the dough and leave for 30 minutes.

5.After 30 minutes divide the dough into 8 balls.

6.Taking one ball at a time flatten it to form a 3 inch disc.Add a tablespoon of the mixture into the centre of the disc and bring all the edges together to encase the filling inside the dough.

7. Flatten the filled dough ball and roll it out gently on a floured surface as thin as you can get it approx 3-5 mm thick.

8. Heat a rolled skillet when it is hot place the rolled puri onto the pan, wait 1 minute and flip it.

9. Brush a little oil on top of the puri and flip it again.

10. Brush oil onto this side and wait 1 minute for underneath to cook before flipping to cook the second oiled side.

11. Puri is cooked when brown spots appear on both sides.

12.Repeat for all the dough.

Serve with Lima Bean Stew.

