December Sessions O2 Greenwhich

The festive season is well and truly in full swing, take a walk round London and you can’t resist feeling excited for Christmas. What better way to spend the time leading up to Christmas than going to free gig? The December Sessions are well under way at the O2 London. Through-out the month the venue and promoters have put on a series on nightly live music, seeing 100 bands play over 20 nights for free. What more can you ask for? There is no need to buy a ticket, you just pop along to the event and enjoy a night of free music. You will get to experience the up and coming acts of 2012 before most people will know who they are. It kicked off on the 3rd and will run until the 22nd, each night around five bands take to the stage, specially constructed for this event, within the London Piazza of the O2.

There will be many bands playing through-out the period, some include Tree Top Flyers who recently won the Glastonbury Emerging Talent competition and Planes who’s lead singer and guitarist is none other than the drummer Steve Forrest from the band Placebo. This is an excellent event for both the musicians playing and the audience experiencing, so make sure you get to at least one night of December Sessions. You won’t have much time but there are still a good few acts to be seen. The December Sessions not only have music, they also have the double decker bus for the British Music Experience, well worth a look. All you have to do to find out information is Like them on Facebook where there is a list of who is playing when.

You can make a day and night of it, the O2 is huge and full of entertainment to keep you amused through-out your experience there. With an abundance of food places to choose from you will not go hungry. Fancy a movie? Why not hop on up to Cineworld? Take your pick this festive season, if you and the family or friends like to have a good time, and then make sure you don’t miss out on a fabulous time at the O2 Greenwich. It has something for everyone from free music to delicious food and even a cinema you really cannot go wrong.

Let’s make this Christmas a little more special while taking advantage of this free music event and getting into the holiday spirit.

Hope you all have a very Happy Christmas and a Merry New Year.

