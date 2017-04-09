Dare to Derma

What does every girl dream of? Perfect skin of course. Well, now you no longer have to simply wish because with the fabulous DermaNew Microdermabrasion Facial Home Care System manufactured for and distributed by DermaNew,Inc. Beverley Hills your dream just became reality.

With increasingly modern stressful lifestyles and an adult acne epidemic affecting not just teenagers but also many middle aged women including glamorous celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Cameron Diaz and Katy Perry, the global anti-acne industry alone is worth nearly 2 Billion! It appears that too much sebum can cause a build up of oil and dead skin cells in hair follicle pores resulting in bacteria finding their way to the blockage and that bacteria then causing the dreaded acne. Some schools of growing thought consider that acne may even be genetic and taking Zinc can help reduce some of the socially embarrassing effects.

Suffering from occasional outbreaks myself, I was pleased when a couple of weeks ago I received from Andrea Patel a fully qualified Cosmetic Nurse Practitioner and Managing Director with extensive professional skincare experience at www.dermacaredirect.co.uk my own personal DermaNew Microdermabrasion system. Unwrapping the smart looking unit I felt like Christmas had come early. Reading the packaging carefully and creating some quality me time I set to work trying out the homecare unit and seeing if it delivered what it promised on the box. Designed to tackle skin concerns such as; fine lines, wrinkles, pore size and sun damage I was impressed from day one at how gentle yet effective the well designed system is. The people behind the business have many years of impressive professional industry service and it is their experience and dedication that prides itself on delivering excellent customer care as well as giving your skin that ‘celebrity glow’ that the DermaNew Microdermabrasion system promises.

The Home Facial Rejuvenation System includes:

Dual Action Resurfacing Tool

Sensitive Formula Microdermabrasion Cream

1 Body Foam Applicator

1 Facial Foam Applicator and 2 AA batteries.

From my first day of use to my 3 weeks of continued trial use I can personally say that my skin has never looked or felt so good. If you want flawless skin then microdermabrasion can help to instantly make your skin appear fresher and cleaner as the perfect ergonomic design combined with medical Grade Corundum Crystals supercharged with antioxidants naturally moisturise and combat any visible signs of ageing that daily pollution and the passage of time cause. Repeated use of the system on a 2-3 times per weekly period provides users with long term benefits by successfully stimulating collagen production which is needed to improve complexions. The System is safe to use on all areas of the body and face and will help treat scarring and stretch marks as well as acne and wrinkles.

To use, I attached the Teardrop Foam Applicator to the resurfacing tool and then dotted the specially formulated microdermabrasion cream onto my clean dry skin using upward circular motions applying gentle to firm pressure for approximately 2 minutes per session. Afterwards I rinsed off the remaining Crystal residue with warm water and gently dried and patted my face. After use I rinsed and cleaned the system attachment applicator tools and put them away for next time. I finished off my session by using my favourite moisturiser from the Avene range which I love. Eau Thermale Avene Rich Compensating Cream. You can get this from Boots or any high end quality beauty clinic and salon.

With literally dozens of home microdermabrasion systems available to purchase the DermaNew System differs in terms of sheer performance and value when helping to remove dead skin cells and reveal brighter, smoother skin. At the fraction of the price of a salon treatment it will leave you feeling very pleased with yourself as well as looking flawless.

To find out more about the system you can go to www.dermacaredirect.co.uk or www.dermanew.com. Customer Support can be found on T: 0116 251 4848 and Skincare advice on T: 0116 271 3648. A biography of Andrea Patel can be found at http://dermacaredirect.co.uk/consultation/

Go on be a devil. Dare to Derma, I did!.

