City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Cucumber Raita

Cucumber Raita

  By | | ,

Raita is a yogurt condiment flavoured with  grated or finely chopped vegetables, fruit or herbs and mustard to enhance the flavour.  In Gujarati  mustard is called “rai”.  “So a raita without mustard isn’t a raita”  according to the Gujaratis.  I used the ready made  English mustard which is fairly mild. You can add as much or as little as you like.  The authentic way is to grind the mustard and add the mustard powder to the raita.  Now this is an acquired taste as too much mustard powder can be unbearable hot!!   A strong mustard can cause the eyes to water, sting your throat and open your nostrils.   I have read that mustard can also cause allergic reactions so just check you or your guests are not allergic to the stuff.

Raitas are great to have as an accompaniment with any curries.  It’s always part of the Gujarati Thali.   It can also be used as a dip for  papadams, bhajias, dhoklas etc.. There are lots of different variations of making raita.  This cucumber raita is the easiest to make.

Ingredients for small serving of raita:

3 inches of cucumber
2 cups of yogurt
salt to taste
1 -2 teaspoons of English mustard ( readymade).
2-3 green chillies ( use as per your taste)
5-6 strands of coriander
5-6 strands of mint or a teaspoon of ready made mintsauce (optional)

Method

1.   Grate the cucumber using a  grater.  tr and use the side which grates it a bit thick.

2.   Add the salt and mustard to the cucumber.

 

3.  Add the chopped chillies, coriander (and mint or mint sauce if you have some) and yogurt to the cucumber and mix well.

4.  The yogurt is ready to serve. ( Keep it in the fridge until ready to serve)

You can make variations of raita using the same recipe.   For example, in the picture  I have used  grated cucumber, carrots and freshly chopped green chilllies.   You can also substitute the cucumber for chopped bananas as well.

 

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

Related articles:

Tomato and Carrot Soup
The Rainbow Café

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
Tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.