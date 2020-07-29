City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Crispy Potato Bhajia (Maru’s Bhajia)

Crispy Potato Bhajia (Maru’s Bhajia)

These crispy bhajias are also called Maru’s bhajia.  Maru is the name of a restaurant in Nairobi and Wembley and they make these crispy potato bhajias which once you eat them  – you never stop talking about them.  These bhajias taste much nicer than the huge doughy bhajias you see in the supermarket as you can taste the vegetables and the spices.

My recipe makes bhajias similar to Maru Bhajias.

Ingredients:

5-6 medium white potatoes
1 cup chick pea flour
¼ cup rice flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon chilli powder (optional)
1 teaspoon ajwain (Carom seeds)
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
Pinch of turmeric
Pinch of soda bicarbonate
Very small bunch of finely chopped coriander
1 teaspoon of a mixture of minced green chillies and ginger (optional – nice if you like hot and spicy food.)

Method:

1. Peel and slice the potatoes. My potato grater has 2 sizes and I chose the thicker slices.

2. Wash and soak the potato slices in salted water for 15 minutes.

3.  Mix the salt, pepper, (chilli powder) ajwain and turmeric with the chick pea and rice flour.

4.  Sprinkle this mixture thinly on a tray.

5.  Sprinkle some coriander, chillies and ginger mixture thinly on the  flour mixture.

6. Drain the potatoes and layer them on top of the flour and spices.

7. Sprinkle the  flour mixture on top of the potato slices topped by the coriander, chilly and ginger.

8. Repeat this until all the potatoes have been used up.

9. Let this mixture marinate for 30 minutes.

10. Add the bicarbonate of soda to the mixture now and using your hands, mix the potatoes well until they all get thinly covered with the flour and spices mixture. The salt and washed potatoes should create some moisture to enable you to cover all the potatoes with the spicy chickpea flour. If it’s too dry, sprinkle some water droplets into the mixture.

11.  Heat some oil in a wok and fry the potato bhajias. Keep the heat high for the oil. Check that it’s reached the temperature for putting a couple of drops of the potato mixture. If it rises quickly to the surface, your oil is ready. Now lower the heat and fry the bhajias at medium heat to allow them to cook well and crispy. You may need to adjust the heat occasionally to ensure the bhajias become crispy.

12. Enjoy them with any chutney or dip.

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
5 Responses to Crispy Potato Bhajia (Maru’s Bhajia)

  1. Matt says:
    October 4, 2011 at 8:44 am

    Looks great! Thanks for another great recipe 🙂

  2. Lata Raja says:
    October 4, 2011 at 3:59 pm

    These look good. I am guessing that in the absence of additional water, they do not tend to become oily either. Would love to try these asap!

  3. Urvashi Thanki says:
    October 5, 2011 at 1:40 pm

    Hi,
    I wanted to congratulate you for coming up with such a brilliant idea.
    These recipes that you have been positing are timeless.

    Keep up the good work

  4. Nabu Cunningham says:
    October 6, 2011 at 8:36 pm

    My favorite kind of bhajia!! Especially your recipe, Mina!! Keep them coming:)

  5. Greg Ashby says:
    October 28, 2011 at 9:14 am

    I visited a lot of website but I believe this one holds something extra in it