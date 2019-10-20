Coconut and Orange cookies

Delicious coconut cookies with a subtle citrus twist.

Makes 30

Ingredients:

240 grams / 8oz butter

150 grams / 5 oz sugar

1 egg yolk

300 grams /10 oz plain flour

120 grams / 4oz desiccated coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190 º C / 375 º F.

2. Line a baking tray with baking parchment.

3. Cream the butter and sugar till light and creamy, add the egg yolk, orange juice and the orange zest , vanilla and mix well.

4. Sieve the flour; add the salt and add the desiccated coconut. Mix well.

5. Gently fold in the dry ingredients into the wet ones to form a dough. Cover and leave for 30 minutes.

6. After 30 minutes divide the dough into walnut size pieces and roll in to balls. Place them on parchment paper, well spaced out, to allow for the cookies to expand during baking.

7. Using a fork flatten out the cookies slightly.

8. Bake for 10 -15 minutes until golden brown. Transfer to a cooling rack.