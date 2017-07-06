Some of you might think that I am a regular viewer of the Indian soap opera “Iss pyar ko kya naam doo?” However, I have never watched this show. Have you ever seen this show? As for me, I sometimes just see glimpses of such shows when flickering through the channels.

The recipe I want to present today is a special Chutney I invented myself around three years ago. I made Aloo Bonda one Sunday evening – it was a rainy and windy day. We have this dish with various type of chutneys. On that very day I did not have any chutney in my fridge or freezer and the t kids were hungry and they wanted to eat.

I started to panic and offered my daughter to have aloo bonda with tomato ketchup. She was distressed and replied that it would taste like “having potato chips with ketchup” and was not very fond of my idea. She is a bog fan of fresh coriander chutney after inspecting the fridge I found a few leaves of fresh coriander, but not sufficient for preparing chutney.

Still, I took out the coriander and started crushing it with the pastle and morter. I was thinking about my aunt in law who makes chutney out of anything and I thought why couldn’t I do the same thing?

I opened my fridge once more and bingo (!), I spotted a few things. Quickly I prepared a new recipe for chutney and I served it to my kids and husband. Praises came straight away and since this day we would never have our aloo bonda without this chutney. I still haven’t decided what name to give this chutney. If you have any ideas, please bring them forward and if we like the name, this chutney shall carry it.

Shall we now look at the recipe ?

You will need:

2-3 tbsp freshly chopped corinader 1 tsp whole cumin seeds salt to taste 1 garlic clove 1 tsp red chilli flakes 3-4 tbsp tomato ketchup 3-4 tbsp chilli sauce 2-3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Method:

Place corinader, cumin seeds, garlic and salt (you don’t need much as all the sauces already contain some salt) in a mortar bowl and crush to create a coarse paste with the pastle. You can use a grinder if you want, but do not make it to a very fine paste. Transfer the corinader mixture into a big bowl. Add all the sauces to the corinader mix. Mix well, adjust the seasoning and serve with pakora or savoury pancakes.

