Christmas Thoughts on Society

Christmas is nigh and after the past stressful weeks at work and some frantic shopping sprees, we finally get to sit together with our family and friends, eating copious amounts of turkey, goose or duck, followed by sweet desserts and a plethora of presents.

This is the time of year where we talk about peace and fraternity, run to church the only time of the year and forget about all the problems and negative thoughts that fill the news the other 364 days of the year. Surely, during that time we should not think about hungry people on the street, civil wars in the Middle East and global climate change. This time should be about us. Great, I agree that there should be a time dedicated to family and friends.

But why are we celebrating Christmas these days? Despite religious reasons for some of us and long-lasting tradition to get together with the family on that day of the year, the message of love, peace and togetherness is much more far-reaching, over the boundaries of religion.

After Christmas life will carry on and the problems society faced yesterday will still exist and many of these will have to be solved more urgently than ever before. Our economy is still weak, global climate change is threatening our very existence and social injustice is growing. In addition, people in our society are becoming more and more individualistic and selfish.

Should we think about these things over Christmas?

Yes we should. Indulging in gluttony for a few days is surely a great feeling, but it hardly helps our species survive.

I personally have never been an advocate of any main stream political agenda and coming from a country that has tried both, the extreme right and far left, I have always been cautious with people who try to invent theories that defy human nature.

I believe that we should aim to fulfill our potential and use our strengths to advance society and or own lives. Furthermore, I have no time for destructive and silly thoughts such as xenophobia, nationalism or the crazy idea that we are all the same.

We all have our responsibilities and share the same rights. Maybe it is time now to wake up after our Christmas gluttony and fulfill our responsibilities as individuals.

Otherwise, our children may not have a planet to live on.

