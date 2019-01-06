City Connect » Featured » Chocolate Coins

Chocolate Coins

These simple and delectable little chocolate coins are simple and easy to prepare and make wonderful Easter treats.

Ingredients:

8 oz / 220 grams White chocolate

8 oz / 220 grams Milk chocolate

Edible coloured sugar or sprinkles to decorate.

Method:

1.Break up each type of chocolate into small pieces and place it in two separate bowls that are  microwave safe.

2. Melt the milk chocolate first once it has melted  drop spoonfuls of it onto an acetate sheet that is placed on a baking tray.Spread the chocolate with the back of a spoon to form round circles about 5 mm thick and 2 inches in diameter.

3. Sprinkle coloured sugar or sprinkles of choice on the chocolate circles and place the tray in the fridge to set.

4. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave and follow the same method as for the milk chocolate.

5. Place it in the fridge to set.

After 2 hours gently peel off the acetate sheets and remove the chocolate coins. You can place these in a cellophane bag and tie the top with ribbon to make Easter presents.

 

 

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
