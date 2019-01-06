These simple and delectable little chocolate coins are simple and easy to prepare and make wonderful Easter treats.

Ingredients:

8 oz / 220 grams White chocolate

8 oz / 220 grams Milk chocolate

Edible coloured sugar or sprinkles to decorate.

Method:

1.Break up each type of chocolate into small pieces and place it in two separate bowls that are microwave safe.

2. Melt the milk chocolate first once it has melted drop spoonfuls of it onto an acetate sheet that is placed on a baking tray.Spread the chocolate with the back of a spoon to form round circles about 5 mm thick and 2 inches in diameter.

3. Sprinkle coloured sugar or sprinkles of choice on the chocolate circles and place the tray in the fridge to set.

4. Melt the white chocolate in the microwave and follow the same method as for the milk chocolate.

5. Place it in the fridge to set.

After 2 hours gently peel off the acetate sheets and remove the chocolate coins. You can place these in a cellophane bag and tie the top with ribbon to make Easter presents.