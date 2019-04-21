City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

  By | | ,

Hot and spicy, tangy soup with wonderful garlic and ginger infusion making this soup a wonderful accompaniment to any Chinese meal

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients:

450 ml boiling water
1 vegetarian stock cube
240 grams / 8 oz mixed vegetables, carrots, beans, peas, sweet corn finely diced
2 small button mushrooms finely diced
One handful bean sprouts
60g/2 oz finely shredded white cabbage
1/2 teaspoon garlic paste
1/2 teaspoon ginger paste
60 g / 2 oz uncooked noodles
1 tablespoon soya sauce
1 tablespoon garlic chilli sauce
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 red chilli finely sliced
2 spring onions thinly sliced on the slant
1 teaspoon cornflour

Method:

1. In a jug add the boiling water and add the stock cube to it. Stir until dissolved.

2. In a pan add the olive oil, when it is hot add the garlic and ginger and sauté until raw taste is gone.

3. Add all the vegetables except the bean sprouts and mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

4. Add the vegetable stock and simmer the soup for 5 minutes until vegetables are almost tender.

5. Add the diced mushrooms, bean sprouts and the noodles, simmer the soup for a further 3 minutes until noodles are almost cooked.

6. Mix the cornflour with 2 tablespoons water to make a paste, add this to the soup and simmer for 2 more minutes.

7. Add the salt, soya sauce, chilli sauce and the white wine vinegar. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.

8. Transfer to serving bowls and garnish with sliced chillies and spring onions.

Serve hot.

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
Tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

  1. Mina Joshi says:
    December 21, 2011 at 7:22 pm

    This soup is perfect for the winter. I have been a follower of Nayna’s blog for a long time and am so glad that she is being featured here.