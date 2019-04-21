Chinese Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and spicy, tangy soup with wonderful garlic and ginger infusion making this soup a wonderful accompaniment to any Chinese meal

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients:

450 ml boiling water

1 vegetarian stock cube

240 grams / 8 oz mixed vegetables, carrots, beans, peas, sweet corn finely diced

2 small button mushrooms finely diced

One handful bean sprouts

60g/2 oz finely shredded white cabbage

1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon ginger paste

60 g / 2 oz uncooked noodles

1 tablespoon soya sauce

1 tablespoon garlic chilli sauce

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 red chilli finely sliced

2 spring onions thinly sliced on the slant

1 teaspoon cornflour

Method:

1. In a jug add the boiling water and add the stock cube to it. Stir until dissolved.

2. In a pan add the olive oil, when it is hot add the garlic and ginger and sauté until raw taste is gone.

3. Add all the vegetables except the bean sprouts and mushrooms and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

4. Add the vegetable stock and simmer the soup for 5 minutes until vegetables are almost tender.

5. Add the diced mushrooms, bean sprouts and the noodles, simmer the soup for a further 3 minutes until noodles are almost cooked.

6. Mix the cornflour with 2 tablespoons water to make a paste, add this to the soup and simmer for 2 more minutes.

7. Add the salt, soya sauce, chilli sauce and the white wine vinegar. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.

8. Transfer to serving bowls and garnish with sliced chillies and spring onions.

Serve hot.

© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.