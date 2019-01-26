Fiery chilli marinade that is perfect for marinading vegetables and meats for a barbecue.

Preparation time-5 minutes

Chilling time 3-4 hours

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons ketchup

1 medium ripe tomato blended to apuree

4 tablespoons reasonable flavor neutral oil

4 cloves crushed garlic

4 tsp red chili flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

a pinch of salt

Method:

1.In a bowl add the ketchup, pureed tomato oil, garlic and chili flakes and mix well.

2.Season with cumin, lemon juice and salt.

3. Leave the sauce to rest for a few hours until ready to use. Use as a marinade for vegetables.

