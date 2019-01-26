Chilli Marinade
Fiery chilli marinade that is perfect for marinading vegetables and meats for a barbecue.
Preparation time-5 minutes
Chilling time 3-4 hours
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons ketchup
1 medium ripe tomato blended to apuree
4 tablespoons reasonable flavor neutral oil
4 cloves crushed garlic
4 tsp red chili flakes
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
a pinch of salt
Method:
1.In a bowl add the ketchup, pureed tomato oil, garlic and chili flakes and mix well.
2.Season with cumin, lemon juice and salt.
3. Leave the sauce to rest for a few hours until ready to use. Use as a marinade for vegetables.
© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.
About Nayna Kanabar
Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D