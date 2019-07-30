Keifer Derrin of food blog DonkeyFodder.com shares his recipe for a Mexican influenced Chilli Con Carne Pie. Sounds odd but tastes delicious.

When I was first told the name of this dish, I bulked at the idea as I really didn’t like the sound of it. Chilli con carne pie, the thought of a delicious chilli covered in a pastry, just doesn’t sound right.

Well, I should have considered the quote, “don’t judge a book by it’s cover”. This is more of a Mexican shepherd pie, with the meat sauce being a chilli (of sorts) and the topping of mashed potato but with turmeric and coriander. I still think it’s an odd dish but surprisingly it works well and I have enjoyed it several times now. I served it with brussel sprouts, even though they are one of my least favourite veg, but it’s my other half’s favourite so I oblige – how wonderful am I?

For the mash

900g floury peeled potatoes (such as Maris Piper)

3tbsp hot semi skimmed milk

1 tsp ground turmeric

2tbsp fresh coriander chopped

For the filling

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, crushed

250g beef mince

2 red chillies, de-seeded and finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp red pepper tapenade

400g tin chopped tomatoes

300ml vegetable stock

100g puy lentils

400g tin kidney beans, drained and rinsed

15g plain dark chocolate (yes really!)

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a pan and add the onion and garlic and cook until soft. Add the mince and cook until the beef has changed colour. Then add the chilli and cumin and cook for about 1 minutes, stirring continuously.

Add the tapenade (if using). tinned tomatoes, stock, lentils, kidney beans, then bring to boil and then simmer for 25-30 minutes. Stir in the chocolate and black pepper.

Meanwhile cut the potatoes into chunks, add to a pan of cold water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 20 minutes or until tender, drain and then add the turmeric, milk and coriander and mash all together.

Preheat the grill. Spoon the hot chilli beef into a gratin dish and spread the hot mashed potato roughly over the top, covering all of the chilli beef. Place under the grill for 5 minutes or until topping is crisp and golden brown.

