Chicken with Tomatoes and Olives

I make a lot more chicken dishes than any other. The reason for that is chicken tastes great, it’s healthier than most other meats and it is very versatile. You can roast it, poach it, add it to stews, casseroles, barbecue it, the list is endless and I am always on the lookout for more chicken recipes and came across a great one by Angela Harnett. It’s from her Taste of Home book, rrp £25, but lets be honest, would you expect a bad recipe from Angela H?

I am a BIG fan of the skin on chicken, especially when the chicken has been roasted and the skin is crispy and lightly covered in salt and pepper. But when it’s been cooking in liquid the skin becomes slimy and not as tasty. For this recipe I left the skin on whilst cooking it to help add flavour then removed it when finished cooking, but you can leave it on if you prefer.

This is a really light and fresh recipe but be careful as if you add the lemon too early it can make the sauce very bitter. In fact next time I do this recipe I will not use the whole lemon, but will juice it and take off the rind and add that to the recipe.

The recipe says to just serve on its own in a bowl, but I was hungry and served it with cous cous but you could serve it with rice or with just some warm fresh crusty bread.

2 tbsp olive oil

8 chicken thighs or 4 chicken legs cut into two

1 onion, cut Asian style

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 lemon sliced (or the rind and juice of a whole lemon)

4 thyme twigs

50g butter

100mg water (or maybe less)

200g tomatoes, quartered

50g olives (black or green) or 25g of olive and 25g capers

salt and pepper to season

Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown each side of the chicken. Don’t put to much chicken in the pan otherwise you’ll end up stewing the chicken rather than browning it.

Once browned, add the chicken to a heat resistant casserole dish and add the sliced onion, crushed garlic, lemon, thyme, butter and 100ml of water and cook for about 15 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, olives and cook for a further 5-10 minutes until the chicken is just done.

Add the balsamic vinegar and cook for a further 3-5 minutes. Add seasoning before serving, but personally I didn’t need any salt

Serve in a bowl, with cous cous, rice or a fresh crusty bread.

