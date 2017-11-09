chicken-and-mushroom-in-white-wine

When I first came out to Dubai and saw what little equipment I had to use in the kitchen I was annoyed as I was used to a well stocked kitchen with everything at my finger tips. At first I was I had my usual defeatist attitude and thought how the hell am I going to do some great food with such litttle equipment. Now that I am getting use to it I am really starting to enjoy the challenge.

In fact it’s my work colleagues that have spurned me on. At work we have a vast array of nationalities and am always talking about what they were eating for lunch and they are always eager and keen to let me try there food. One of our admin workers, Jasmine, brought me in a traditional and popular Filipino recipe called Adobo Chicken which is a simple recipe but with a unique flavour because of the soy and vinedgar that is used in it. I am going to attempt to make this very soon and will write it up, but if you can’t wait there are lots of version on the internet.. We also have a large group of Indian and Pakistani people who bring in there tiffin boxes and once they start warming them up you get the wonderful smell of spices and rice, much better than nasty office smells.

Most of the recipes I’ve been making are basically based around one pot, as I have no oven and only two electric rings. I have been trying to make a variety of pot meals and this one just came to me the other day. I’m using the herb tarragon as it’s goes so well with chicken, mushroom and wine, so it would seem stupid not to use it. The only downside to this recipe is it’s bland to look at and when served it with rice it looked even more colourless, so next time I will serve it with a colourful side dish to give it a bit of a lift. As they say you do also eat with your eye

Normally with a recipe like this I would use some stock mixed with water, but I wanted the wine to be the main liquid. So I just added some chicken stock powder and stirred into the wine. For some unknown reason meat stocks are not as extensive as the UK and I am shopping in Carrefour which is a massive supermarket in the Mall of the Emirates and it has large stock section but it is very limited. I’ve also checked other supermarkets and they are the same.

2 tbsp oil – I used extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

4 chicken thighs, skinned, boned and diced

1 tsp fresh or dried chopped tarragon

500ml white wine

150g mushroom, quartered or halved

1 tsp chicken stock powder

salt and pepper to season

Heat the oil in a large pan and add the onion and garlic and cook for about 5-10 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Add the diced chicken thighs and stir into the onion mixture and cook for a few minutes, then add the tarragon, stir together and cook for a minute or two.

Add the wine and bring to a rapid boil then turn down the heat and add the mushrooms.

Add the chicken stock, salt and pepper to season and cook until the chicken is cooked. Although I cooked this for over an hour to ensure full infused flavour.

Serve with rice, pasta, couscous or potatoes and vegetables.

