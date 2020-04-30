Chicken and Chickpea Stew

I just wanted a meal that had chickpeas and was healthy, as I’d been over indulging again, but that is all I knew I wanted, the rest of the ingredients were laying around my cupboard or my fridge. I got exactly what I wanted, a meal full of vitamins, low in fat and was light but full of flavour. This is exactly what I love about cooking, throw it together, if it works, great, if it doesn’t try again. There isn’t much more to say, but enjoy.
- 2 tbsp oil (I used extra virgin oil)
- 1 onion cut Asian style
- 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
- 4 chicken thighs, skinned, de-boned and diced
- 1 large carrot, scrubbed and diced (not peeled)
- 1 courgette, washed and diced
- 100g dried chickpeas (soaked overnight see packet instructions) or 400g tinned chickpeas
- 500ml chicken stock
- 1 tsp mixed herbs (dried or fresh)
- salt and pepper for seasoning
- (serves 4)
Heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and garlic and cook for about 5-10 minutes ensuring not to burn them.
Stir the chicken into the onions cooking for a 5 minute stirring occasionally.
Add in the carrots, courgette and chicken peas and mix together. Pour in the chicken stock and add the mixed herbs.
Bring to a gentle boil and cook for a minimum of 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.
Serve with rice, cous cous or mashed potatoes.
