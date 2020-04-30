Chicken and Chickpea Stew

I just wanted a meal that had chickpeas and was healthy, as I’d been over indulging again, but that is all I knew I wanted, the rest of the ingredients were laying around my cupboard or my fridge. I got exactly what I wanted, a meal full of vitamins, low in fat and was light but full of flavour. This is exactly what I love about cooking, throw it together, if it works, great, if it doesn’t try again. There isn’t much more to say, but enjoy.

2 tbsp oil (I used extra virgin oil)

1 onion cut Asian style

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

4 chicken thighs, skinned, de-boned and diced

1 large carrot, scrubbed and diced (not peeled)

1 courgette, washed and diced

100g dried chickpeas (soaked overnight see packet instructions) or 400g tinned chickpeas

500ml chicken stock

1 tsp mixed herbs (dried or fresh)

salt and pepper for seasoning

(serves 4)

Heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and garlic and cook for about 5-10 minutes ensuring not to burn them.

Stir the chicken into the onions cooking for a 5 minute stirring occasionally.

Add in the carrots, courgette and chicken peas and mix together. Pour in the chicken stock and add the mixed herbs.

Bring to a gentle boil and cook for a minimum of 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.

Serve with rice, cous cous or mashed potatoes.

