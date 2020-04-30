City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Chicken and Chickpea Stew

Chicken and Chickpea Stew

I just wanted a meal that had chickpeas and was healthy, as I’d been over indulging again, but that is all I knew I wanted,  the rest of the ingredients were laying around my cupboard or my fridge. I got exactly what I wanted, a meal full of vitamins, low in fat and was light but full of flavour. This is exactly what I love about cooking, throw it together, if it works, great, if it doesn’t try again. There isn’t much more to say, but enjoy.

  • 2 tbsp oil (I used extra virgin oil)
  • 1 onion cut  Asian style
  • 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
  • 4 chicken thighs, skinned, de-boned and diced
  • 1 large carrot, scrubbed and diced (not peeled)
  • 1 courgette, washed and diced
  • 100g dried chickpeas (soaked overnight see packet instructions) or 400g tinned chickpeas
  • 500ml chicken stock
  • 1 tsp mixed herbs (dried or fresh)
  • salt and pepper for seasoning
  • (serves 4)

Heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and garlic and cook for about 5-10 minutes ensuring not to burn them.

Stir the chicken into the onions cooking for a 5 minute stirring occasionally.

Add in the carrots, courgette and chicken peas and mix together. Pour in the chicken stock and add the mixed herbs.

Bring to a gentle boil and cook for a minimum of 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.

Serve with rice, cous cous or mashed potatoes.

Having worked in IT for over 20 years, Keifer Derrin quit his job to do something new. Not claiming to be a Gordon, Heston or even a Delia, Keifer’s passion for all kinds of food includes trying out new recipes whether they take 10 minutes or 8 hours to prepare. He also enjoys eating out - anything from The Ledbury to Pizza Express and even a local greasy spoon! Keifer also does voluntary work for the Food Chain, a charity that supplies food, meals & nutritional education to people who are HIV+. Check out his food blog at www.donkeyfodder.com
