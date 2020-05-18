Chick peas are really Garbanzos beans and are a good source of proteins. They come in several varieties such as the white Kabuli ones or the dark brown ones. This recipe works for all varieties of chick peas.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

2 cups of boiled chick peas

2 medium sized potatoes, washed and chopped into small cubes

1 cup of tinned tomatoes

2 tbsp Sunflower oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 small pieces of cinnamon,

3 small cloves

1 tsp salt

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp crushed garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp brown sugar

A small bunch of coriander

Method:

1. Lightly warm the cumin in a wok or saucepan until you get the lovely cumin fragrance. Add the oil to this, add the cloves and cinnamon and allow the cumin to cook until it looks dark.

2. Add the potatoes and stir until they are coated with the oil. Now add the spices such as salt, chili powder, turmeric, garlic and allow to cook for 5-7 minutes or until potatoes start to soften.

3. Now add the boiled chick peas to the mixture and cook for a further 5 minutes on a medium heat.

4. Blend the tomatoes, lemon juice and brown sugar and add to the curry and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Transfer the chick peas and potato curry to a serving dish and garnish it with coriander. Serve this with naan bread and fresh salad.

Tips:

1. Tins of boiled chick peas are available in most supermarkets. Wash them in plenty of cold water before using them for this recipe.

2. Add some chopped onions and green chilies to the chick pea curry and serve it as a starter with papadums or any tortilla chips.

