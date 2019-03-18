City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Cherry Ice Cream

Cherry Ice Cream

Delicious creamy and smooth ice cream with succulent pieces of cherry. A subtle hint of vanilla compliments the sweet cherries making this ice cream not only a visual treat but a gastronomical treat to the palate too.

Preparation time – 20 minutes
Cooking Time – 10 minutes
Freezing  Time – 9 hours
Serves 4

Ingredients:

480 grams black ripe cherries
2 oz sugar
60 ml water
240 ml double cream
387 grams sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Method:

1. Stone the cherries and place in a heavy bottom saucepan.
2. Add the water and sugar and bring to boil, keep stirring the mixture until the cherries soften and break down slightly and a sauce begins to form with cherries and sugar (approx. 10 minutes).
3. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
4. In a bowl whip together the condensed milk and cream and the vanilla.
5. Fold in 2/3 of the cooled cherry compote into the cream mixture and chill the remaining third for serving with ice cream.
6. Transfer mixture to a tupperware container and place in freezer.
7. After 2-3 hours remove the ice cream from the freezer and stir thoroughly to break any ice crystals.
8. Repeat this process at twice more every 3 hours.
9. To serve the ice cream remove from freezer and allow to stand for 2-3 minutes.
10. Scoop the ice cream into serving bowls and top with the chilled reserved cherry compote.

NB – If you have an ice cream maker steps 6-8 are not needed , instead freeze ice ream as per ice cream maker instructions.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
