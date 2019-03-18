Cherry Ice Cream

Delicious creamy and smooth ice cream with succulent pieces of cherry. A subtle hint of vanilla compliments the sweet cherries making this ice cream not only a visual treat but a gastronomical treat to the palate too.

Preparation time – 20 minutes

Cooking Time – 10 minutes

Freezing Time – 9 hours

Serves 4

Ingredients:

480 grams black ripe cherries

2 oz sugar

60 ml water

240 ml double cream

387 grams sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Method:

1. Stone the cherries and place in a heavy bottom saucepan.

2. Add the water and sugar and bring to boil, keep stirring the mixture until the cherries soften and break down slightly and a sauce begins to form with cherries and sugar (approx. 10 minutes).

3. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

4. In a bowl whip together the condensed milk and cream and the vanilla.

5. Fold in 2/3 of the cooled cherry compote into the cream mixture and chill the remaining third for serving with ice cream.

6. Transfer mixture to a tupperware container and place in freezer.

7. After 2-3 hours remove the ice cream from the freezer and stir thoroughly to break any ice crystals.

8. Repeat this process at twice more every 3 hours.

9. To serve the ice cream remove from freezer and allow to stand for 2-3 minutes.

10. Scoop the ice cream into serving bowls and top with the chilled reserved cherry compote.

NB – If you have an ice cream maker steps 6-8 are not needed , instead freeze ice ream as per ice cream maker instructions.

