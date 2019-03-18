Cherry Ice Cream

Delicious creamy and smooth ice cream with succulent pieces of cherry. A subtle hint of vanilla compliments the sweet cherries making this ice cream not only a visual treat but a gastronomical treat to the palate too.
Preparation time – 20 minutes
Cooking Time – 10 minutes
Freezing Time – 9 hours
Serves 4
Ingredients:
480 grams black ripe cherries
2 oz sugar
60 ml water
240 ml double cream
387 grams sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
Method:
1. Stone the cherries and place in a heavy bottom saucepan.
2. Add the water and sugar and bring to boil, keep stirring the mixture until the cherries soften and break down slightly and a sauce begins to form with cherries and sugar (approx. 10 minutes).
3. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
4. In a bowl whip together the condensed milk and cream and the vanilla.
5. Fold in 2/3 of the cooled cherry compote into the cream mixture and chill the remaining third for serving with ice cream.
6. Transfer mixture to a tupperware container and place in freezer.
7. After 2-3 hours remove the ice cream from the freezer and stir thoroughly to break any ice crystals.
8. Repeat this process at twice more every 3 hours.
9. To serve the ice cream remove from freezer and allow to stand for 2-3 minutes.
10. Scoop the ice cream into serving bowls and top with the chilled reserved cherry compote.
NB – If you have an ice cream maker steps 6-8 are not needed , instead freeze ice ream as per ice cream maker instructions.
© 2019 – 2018, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.