City Connect » Q&A » Cheesie vegetables and pasta with bechamel sauce in yorkshire pudding

Cheesie vegetables and pasta with bechamel sauce in yorkshire pudding

  By | |

IMG_7316Today’s recipe for the cheesy vegetable bake came about by chatting to my younger son who had eaten something similar at a friends place.  The dish turned out to be so delicious that I almost forgot to take pictures of it after we  served it.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups mixed vegetables (I used carrots, peppers, peas, green beans and sweetcorn)
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp pepper
  • 2-3 cloves of grated/blended garlic
  • 1 cup of mini bow tie  pasta
  • 1 tbls oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 3 cups grated cheese ( you will need some to add to the sauce and some to add to the vegetables as a topping.
  • 2  giant  frozen yorkshire pudding 
  • 2-3 tsps of oregano

For the bechamel  sauce

    • 3 cups of milk
    • 1 tbls butter
    • 2 tbls plain white flour
    • dash of nutmeg powder

Method:

1. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds.  Once the seeds go dark, add the frozen vegetables and add the salt, pepper and garlic.  Stir fry and allow these to cook until they get soft.

IMG_7305

2. Boil the mini bow tie pasta in lots of water and once soft, drain out the water using  a sieve and keep aside.

 3.  Add the mini pasta to the vegetables and mix.  Allow to cool whilst you make the bechamel sauce (white sauce)

IMG_7306
 IMG_7307
4. To make the sauce-  Heat the butter and once it melts, add the white flour to form a roux. Allow this to cook until you get a lovely fragrance and it looks like it’s starting to bubble.  Add the milk to it slowly to avoid lumps.  Keep stirring until it gets to a lovely thickness.  Add a couple of scoops of the grated cheese to it and the dash of nutmeg.   Pour the sauce over the vegetables and season it with extra pepper and oregano.

IMG_7308
IMG_7309

5. Transfer the mixture to the giant yorkshire puddings.  (These are sold in most supermarkets but please note that the ready made ones have eggs in them) and top it with cheese and some pepper and oregano. 

IMG_7311

6.  Transfer the  giant Yorkshire pudding into a medium oven (180 degrees C or 350 degrees F or Gas mark 4 for 10-15 minutes. 

IMG_7314

IMG_7316
7.  Serve this hot when ready.  As mentioned, I forgot to take a good picture of the dish being served.  For those of you who like their food spicy, you can green chilies to the vegetables or have it with a hot chili sauce or chutney.

 

© 2020, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Email, RSS Follow

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.