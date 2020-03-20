Cheesie vegetables and pasta with bechamel sauce in yorkshire pudding

Today’s recipe for the cheesy vegetable bake came about by chatting to my younger son who had eaten something similar at a friends place. The dish turned out to be so delicious that I almost forgot to take pictures of it after we served it.

Ingredients:

3 cups mixed vegetables (I used carrots, peppers, peas, green beans and sweetcorn)

1 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

2-3 cloves of grated/blended garlic

1 cup of mini bow tie pasta

1 tbls oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

3 cups grated cheese ( you will need some to add to the sauce and some to add to the vegetables as a topping.

giant frozen yorkshire p udding

2-3 tsps of oregano

For the bechamel sauce

3 cups of milk



1 tbls butter



2 tbls plain white flour



dash of nutmeg powder

Method:

1. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds. Once the seeds go dark, add the frozen vegetables and add the salt, pepper and garlic. Stir fry and allow these to cook until they get soft.

2. Boil the mini bow tie pasta in lots of water and once soft, drain out the water using a sieve and keep aside.



3. Add the mini pasta to the vegetables and mix. Allow to cool whilst you make the bechamel sauce (white sauce)





4. To make the sauce- Heat the butter and once it melts, add the white flour to form a roux. Allow this to cook until you get a lovely fragrance and it looks like it’s starting to bubble. Add the milk to it slowly to avoid lumps. Keep stirring until it gets to a lovely thickness. Add a couple of scoops of the grated cheese to it and the dash of nutmeg. Pour the sauce over the vegetables and season it with extra pepper and oregano.





5. Transfer the mixture to the giant yorkshire puddings. (These are sold in most supermarkets but please note that the ready made ones have eggs in them) and top it with cheese and some pepper and oregano.

6. Transfer the giant Yorkshire pudding into a medium oven (180 degrees C or 350 degrees F or Gas mark 4 for 10-15 minutes.



7. Serve this hot when ready. As mentioned, I forgot to take a good picture of the dish being served. For those of you who like their food spicy, you can green chilies to the vegetables or have it with a hot chili sauce or chutney.

