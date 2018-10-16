Cheese and Sage Crusted Pork Chop

I prefer my pork chops simply grilled or lightly fried in the a pan, occasionally I just add it to some soup but I wanted to do something completely different. I scanned the net to see what other recipes people had created to change a simple but tasty pork chop into something new

After reviewing rather a lot of different recipes I decided to make chops with a cheese and herb crust and gently roast them in the oven. Both the parmesan and sage are strong but not enough to overpower the succulent chop. It’s not the healthiest of dishes but nothing to scary and if served with some some steamed vegetables or salad leaves it will make a lovely evening meal.

Ingredients wise it’s a fairly easy dish, but you need a variety of plates and blows as you need to place the chops onto one plate with flour, then egg white and then breadcrumbs and you will need a pre-heated oven

Ingredients (serves 4)

25g/1oz flour

1tbsp english mustard

2 large egg whites

50g/2oz breadcrumbs

25g/1oz parmesan cheese, finely grated

1tbsp sage, finely chopped

¼tsp fairly ground black pepper

4 boneless pork chops

Pre-heat the oven to 180c/350c/gas 5

Method

Put the flour onto another plate.

In a bowl mix the egg white and mustard together, do not over mix so that you start getting meringue texture, it’s just to help “glue” the breadcrumbs to the pork chop

Mix together the breadcrumbs, parmesan, finely chopped sage and ground black pepper and place onto a plate

Take 1 chop, place it in the flour on both side and tap off any excess flour.

Then dip it into the egg mixtures, again cover both sides

Then place it into the breadcrumbs mixture on both sides and place onto a non stick baking tray

Repeat this with the other three chops and place into the oven for 15-20 minutes, turning over once.

Serve with steamed vegetables or side salad.

