Cheese and Oregano Parathas

I meet a lot of people who love eating Indian food but don’t feel confident about making it at home. Most of them including my children used to end up buying curry, rice and naan bread from a take away. That’s when I decided to start sharing my recipes with step by step instruction through my food blog. It always makes my day when I receive an email from anyone letting me have their views about any of the recipes they have tried out. Do leave your comments on this page if you do try out any of the recipes published on this page as it really means a lot to all the food writers.

In August, I had shared a recipe for Spicy Parathas with tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and coriander. As usual, I love experimenting with herbs and spices when making any the Indian breads as it just makes the taste a bit more exciting. I made these parathas by adding cheese and oregano and the results were amazing. Once you have make the dough, most parathas can be rolled out in a similar way.

Ingredients for 8 -10 parathas:

2 cups of plain chappati flour (or strong wheat flour)

1 tsp salt

2 heaped spoonfuls of soft butter

pinch of turmeric

1 tsp crushed garlic

1 tbsp dried oregano

I cup grated cheddar cheese

1 cup sunflower oil for layering the poratha and frying them

Method:

1. Sieve the flour into a mixing bowl.

2. Add the salt, turmeric, garlic, butter, 1 tablespoon oil and organo to the flour.

3. Gently pour warm water to the mixture to form a nice pliable dough.

4. Cover the dough for 30 minutes.

5. Divide the dough into small balls – slightly bigger than golf ball size.

6. Sprinkle some flour on a worktop and roll out one poratha in a circle.

7. Sprinkle cheese on the rolled out paratha and fold the poratha in half covering the cheese.

8. And again in quarter.

9. Sprinkle some flour into this triangle and roll it out again. Don’t worry about the shape as long as it’s the same thickness everywhere.

10. Fry this poratha gently in a frying pan using a minimum amount of oil. I just brush the paratha lightly with oil. Making the poratha this way, makes it crispy and fluffy when lightly fried.

11. Sprinkle some more cheese on the parathas and serve with any curry or pickle.

