Chana Rice – Chick Pea Rice

Today I will present to you Chana Rice, a delicious rice with chick peas.

You will need :

1 cup basmati rice

1 cup chickpeas boiled (can use tinned chickpeas)

2-3 tsp oil

4-5 slit green chillies

1 big onion finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1 tsp cumin seeds

salt to taste

Spices:

1/2 tsp whole black pepper

1/4 tsp cloves

2-3 small cinnamon bark

2-3 star anise

4-5 green whole cardamom

2-3 black cardamom

3-4 bay leaves

Method:

Wash the rice with cold water and put it a side to soak for half an hour. Heat the oil in a heavy bottom pan or kadai, add the sliced onion and fry until light brown. Now add all the whole spices and green chillies. After 2-3 minutes add chopped tomatoes and boiled chick peas, cook for another 3-4 minutes. Add soaked rice without water and mix well. Now add 1 cup of hot water and salt and lower the heat. Cover with the lid and cook rice until tender. If needed, add another 2-3 tsp water and keep cooking the rice. Now add cumin seeds and cover the rice again with a lid. Now simmer the rice 3-4 minutes on a very low heat. Turn the heat off and leave the rice cool for 5 minutes.

Serve with yogurt, pickle and papad and enjoy!

