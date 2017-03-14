Chana Masala Spiced Roasted Peanuts

Love it or loathe it, it’s a fact that the IPL (Indian Premier league), cricket’s most glamorous Twenty-20 tournament, has returned in full swing in its fifth season! T-20 fever has not only been spreading all over India, but has spread to every corner of the earth. Certainly it has come to my family too! Being cricket fanatics we love to watch IPL matches with the whole family. However, I personally do not like to support any particular team, as I do not live in India. Also, there is no team from Gujarat state, so I support every team and just want to enjoy good entertaining matches.

And whilst watching and enjoying these matches, the family expect some shandaar (delightful) snacks to munch! So I prepared this Chana Masala and Kasoori Methi peanuts for them. If you think Chris Gayle can hit sixes and watch the ball vanish every time, make these super and mighty spicy Masala peanuts and watch them too vanish in no time! I can guarantee you that they are as highly addictive as IPL.

You will need:

1 cup raw peanuts

2 tsp chana masala (choley masala)

1/2 tsp black pepper powder or red chilli powder

2 tsp oil

salt to taste

1 tsp kasoori methi (dry fenugreek leaves)

Method:

In a non sticky or heavy bottom pan heat 1 tsp of oil and add the peanuts, salt and chana masala. Mix well and roast them on a low heat for at least 5-6 minutes. Now add red chilli powder or black pepper powder, kasoori methi and then add one more tsp oil and roast them another 3-4 minutes. Stir every few seconds so that the peanuts don’t get burnt. Turn off the heat and let the peanuts cool completely. Store them in air tight container.

Tip:

You can use any nuts. Instead of kasoori methi use dried basil or rosemary leaves. Chana Masala and dried fenugreek leaves are available in any Indian store.

© 2017 – 2016, City Connect News. Copyright Notice & Disclaimer are below.

Related articles: