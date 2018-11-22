City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Cereal Chocolate Crispies

Cereal Chocolate Crispies

Crunchy cereal, dry fruits & coconut all coated in a golden syrup and scrumptious chocolate.

Preparation time – 20 minutes

Yields 24

Ingredients:

480 grams / 16 oz of Kellogg’s special fruit and nut cereal.
30 grams /1 oz butter
60 grams / 2oz desiccated coconut or coconut flakes
120 grams / 4oz mixed chopped nuts (Almonds, cashew, Pistachio, walnuts)
120 grams / 4oz golden syrup
240 grams / 8 oz milk chocolate
60 grams / 2oz cocoa powder

 Method:

1. Break up the cereal coarsely, add to a large bowl. Add the coconut and nuts and mix.
2. In saucepan add the golden syrup, chocolate, butter, cocoa powder and allow to warm up till chocolate melts. Mix thoroughly. Do not over heat.
3. Pour the chocolate mixture over the cereal and nuts and combine so that everything is coated in chocolate mixture. Scoop spoonfuls of the mixture into cake cases and leave to set. Alternately press into a greased tray and leave to set, once set cut into squares.

About Nayna Kanabar

Nayna Kanabar is a working professional who has a passion for cooking, an interest in food styling, fruit and vegetable carving, innovative cookery and photography. Having a strong belief in healthy eating and home cooking, Nayna spends much of her spare time in the kitchen preparing and experimenting with wholesome healthy ingredients creating fusion and continental dishes giving them an Indian touch. She also enjoys cooking old family favourites but adapting the recipes and cooking techniques for healthier options to incorporate them into today’s lifestyle whilst taking care not to lose the authenticity of the dish. Click here for her food blog. Follow Nayna on Twitter @SIMPLYF00D
