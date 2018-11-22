Cereal Chocolate Crispies

Crunchy cereal, dry fruits & coconut all coated in a golden syrup and scrumptious chocolate.

Preparation time – 20 minutes

Yields 24

Ingredients:

480 grams / 16 oz of Kellogg’s special fruit and nut cereal.

30 grams /1 oz butter

60 grams / 2oz desiccated coconut or coconut flakes

120 grams / 4oz mixed chopped nuts (Almonds, cashew, Pistachio, walnuts)

120 grams / 4oz golden syrup

240 grams / 8 oz milk chocolate

60 grams / 2oz cocoa powder

Method:

1. Break up the cereal coarsely, add to a large bowl. Add the coconut and nuts and mix.

2. In saucepan add the golden syrup, chocolate, butter, cocoa powder and allow to warm up till chocolate melts. Mix thoroughly. Do not over heat.

3. Pour the chocolate mixture over the cereal and nuts and combine so that everything is coated in chocolate mixture. Scoop spoonfuls of the mixture into cake cases and leave to set. Alternately press into a greased tray and leave to set, once set cut into squares.

