Cellulite – the C-word Us Girls Love to Hate!

Whatever you see on the outside indicates some imbalances on the inside and cellulite is no exception. It’s stubborn stuff and will happily sit on hips, thighs and bum until it is forced to budge so you have to show it who’s boss!

Women’s fat cells are grouped in sacs and held between the skin’s tissue layers by vertical strands of fibrous connective tissue which don’t stretch much, so as fat cells expand they push through the spaces resulting in the orange-peel/cottage cheese look – imagine a big ball of mozzarella in a string bag, not a pretty sight!

There are scores of lotions, potions, supplements, herbal extracts, articles of clothing impregnated with weird concoctions, heat belts, massage tools, wraps and surgical procedures on offer which promise to banish cellulite forever and a few have achieved modest success but before you open your wallet let’s look at why shrinking the size of your fat cells should be your number one priority.

The bigger the fat cells grouped between the skin’s connective tissue are, the more they will squeeze between the strands and the worse the cellulite will look. Whilst there is no known cure for cellulite, the build-up can be greatly reduced with a good diet that includes foods that improve circulation, encourage lymphatic drainage, maintain skin elasticity, balance sex hormones and reduce fluid retention coupled with an exercise programme that increases metabolic rate, prompts the body to burn fat for fuel, strengthens blood vessels and connective tissue, builds calorie-munching muscle and helps to create a lean, fit body.

The following foods, drinks and exercise strategies have shown themselves to have many if not all of the above skills:

Omega 3 Fats

These good fats help our kidneys get rid of excess water held in tissues, increase our metabolic rate, boost energy production and encourage glucose to be stored in muscle cells rather than fat cells. They also play a major role in balancing hormones.

Top food choices: Seeds, nuts, oily fish and avocado.

Calcium-rich Foods

These foods build and maintain strong bones and muscles, allow us to burn more calories per day, reduce the transport of fat from the intestines into the bloodstream so instead of storing it we lose it. Good levels of calcium in the diet are also important for skin health and help to prevent premature ageing.

Top foods: 0% fat natural yoghurt, tinned salmon, cottage cheese, tofu, hard cheese, rhubarb, broccoli and spinach.

Vitamin C-rich Foods and Drinks

Collagen is the protein that literally holds us together and vitamin C is essential for its production. It also improves circulation, strengthens the immune system and allows toxins and waste to be efficiently removed via the lymphatic system.

Top foods: Papaya, peppers, cherries and berries, citrus fruits, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and kale.

Interval Training

Aerobic exercise expands the network of blood vessels that allow nutrients to be absorbed into the body and this expanded network also helps clear waste products from the body. Interval training, which calls on the fat cells to release energy involves intense effort for one minute (walk/jog/run as fast as you can) followed by less intense effort (slow it down to a manageable pace) for between one and four minutes.

For more fat busting, cellulite-bashing tips see Fiona’s website www.fatbustforever.com or get your copy of her 2 Weeks in the Fast Lane eBook diet on Kindle, iBooks or through her book shop www.fionakirkbooks.com

Image reproduced from makeupandbeauty.com

