Celebrities Couples with a huge Age Difference

When it comes to the matters of the heart, age is just a mere number. If you truly love each other it is well-known that age, weight, height and everything that has to do with numbers can be overlooked. This might sound like it is happening to ordinary people but well-known people are also overlooking the age of the partners they fall in love with.

The below-mentioned celebrity couples can just show you that age is just but a number. Does it matter? Clearly, it doesn't matter.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The power couple has been dating since 2001. Their relationship has been adored by many people and their age difference might raise your eyebrows. Jay-Z is 48 and his partner Beyoncé is 36, that is 12 years difference, which is not accepted in many societies.

The couple tied the knot in April 2008 and four years later they were blessed with their first child Blue Ivy Carter. Recently in 2017 Beyoncé and the hip-hop rapper Jay-Z welcomed twins into their home. Rumi and Sir were born in June 2017.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

The television presenter Ellen who is 60 and De Rossi 45 have such a huge age difference, to be honest. However, the two have been together since 2004. They got married in 2008 when the same sex ban was overturned.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington

These two lovebirds have an age difference of two decades, not very usual, is it? Jason Statham the action movie actor is 50 years of age and his wife Rosie is 30 years old. The couple started dating back in 2010. They got engaged in 2016 that is 6 years later fellas, take note. One can come to the conclusion that they took their time to plan their lives with both of them taking into consideration their jobs and careers. Jason and Rosie welcomed their first child Jack Oscar in June 2017.

