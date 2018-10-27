Whenever I buy cauliflower, I usually make peas and cauliflower curry or a potato and cauliflower curry but I was looking forward to making cauliflower korma for a change. A colleague told me that I could get ready made korma sauce from the supermarket but I wanted to create my own korma sauce using my dad’s recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups cauliflower

1 cup frozen peas

2 small onions (one to add to the korma sauce and one chopped for the curry)

1 cup fresh tomatoes (chopped)

1 cup passata

1 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp chili powder

4tbls dessicated coconut

10-12 cashews

10 -12 peanuts

3-4 cloves garlic

1 tsp grated ginger

2 green chilies cut lengthwise

1 tsp garam masala

2 tsps cooking oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Method:

1. Prepare the korma sauce as follows: Using a blender, blend one onion, the dessicated coconut, cashews, peanuts, ginger, garlic and garam masala and keep aside.

2. Cut the cauliflower florets as small as possible. Add them to the peas. Add some salt and turmeric to the cauliflower and peas and boil them in 2 cups of water – until soft.

3. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds to the oil. Once the seeds brown, add the chopped onions and tomatoes. Add some salt to the mixture.

4. Add the pasatta and chopped chillies.

5. Add the blended korma sauce to the mixture and cook for 5-6 minutes.

5. Add the boiled cauliflower and peas to the korma and cook for a further 10 minutes on a low flame.



6. Serve the cauliflower korma with any Indian bread

