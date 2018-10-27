City Connect » Culture & Lifestyle » Cauliflower Korma

Cauliflower Korma

Whenever I buy cauliflower, I usually make peas and cauliflower curry or a potato and cauliflower curry  but I was looking forward to making cauliflower korma for a change.  A colleague told me that I could get ready made korma sauce from the supermarket but I wanted to create my own korma sauce  using my dad’s recipe.

  • Ingredients
  • 2 cups cauliflower
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 2 small onions (one to add to the korma sauce and one chopped for the curry)
  • 1 cup fresh tomatoes (chopped)
  • 1 cup passata
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp chili powder
  • 4tbls dessicated coconut
  • 10-12 cashews
  • 10 -12 peanuts
  • 3-4 cloves garlic
  • 1 tsp grated ginger
  • 2 green chilies cut lengthwise
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 2 tsps cooking oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Method:

1. Prepare the korma sauce as follows:  Using a blender, blend one onion, the dessicated coconut, cashews, peanuts, ginger, garlic and garam masala and keep aside.

2. Cut the cauliflower florets as small as possible. Add them to the peas. Add some salt and turmeric to the cauliflower and peas and boil them in 2 cups of water – until soft.

3. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds to the oil.  Once the seeds brown, add the chopped onions and tomatoes.  Add some salt to the mixture.

4.  Add the  pasatta and chopped chillies.

5.  Add the blended korma sauce to the mixture and cook for 5-6 minutes.

5.  Add the boiled cauliflower and peas to the korma and cook for a further 10 minutes on a low flame.
6. Serve the cauliflower korma with any Indian bread

About Mina Joshi

Mina Joshi writes a vegetarian food blog, www.givemesomespice.com, and as a busy working Cambridgeshire mum, she specialises in quick and healthy authentic vegetarian recipes Both her father and father-in-law were experienced chefs who owned restaurants in East Africa and they shared their recipes and tips with Mina. She started her blog to pass on some of the old-fashioned dishes that might otherwise be lost. Mina believes that nothing beats home cooking and it is her aim to make everyone realise that cooking can be fun. also teaches vegetarian Indian cookery to adults at Evening classes at a Local College as well as in one to one classes in the Student's home where students can then invite friends to taste the dishes they have prepared. Follow Mina on Twitter @GiveMeSomeSpice
